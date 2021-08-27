More schools join Tennessee State-Apple tech initiative

VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — A dozen historically Black colleges and universities will join Tennessee State University's national coding hub as community centers, the school said.

The centers will be part of Apple's Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State's program to expand technology and creative experiences at the other schools and communities.

The new schools are Alabama State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters College, Elizabeth City State University, Florida A&M University, Harris-Stowe State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Lincoln University in Missouri, Simmons College of Kentucky, Virginia State University and Texas Southern.

The schools will join nearly three dozen universities across the country that are part of the initiative.

Apple is supporting the HBCUs with equipment and professional development.