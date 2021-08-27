Memphis-area hospitals reach highest count of virus patients

VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

MEMPHIS (AP) — Tennessee's most populous county has reached the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started a year and a half ago, officials said Thursday.

Hospitals in Shelby County, which includes Memphis, were treating 701 coronavirus patients, with 515 in acute care and 186 in intensive care, county Health Department Director Michelle Taylor said during a news conference. Most of those patients were not vaccinated, officials said.

The previous high was 661 patients on Jan. 6., Taylor said.

The seven-day rolling average of newly reported cases has increased in recent weeks in Shelby County. It was 744 cases on Wednesday, the Health Department said.

Taylor said a mask requirement for indoor public spaces that was set to expire Aug. 31 would be renewed.

Last week, hospital emergency department directors in the Memphis area sent a letter to the region's mayors discussing what they called a crisis caused by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and a lack of skilled personnel such as nurses and technicians.

The letter warned of a shortage of hospital beds should the recent increase in cases continue.

More than 30 National Guard medics were helping treat hospital patients in the county, officials said.