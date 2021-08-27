Korean company to make auto parts in Washington County

VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

TELFORD, Tenn. (AP) — A Korean manufacturer of auto parts is making its first expansion into the U.S. in Tennessee, state officials said.

Officials with Sungwoo Hitech America said the company is investing $40 million to bring manufacturing operations to the town of Telford in Washington County, Tennessee economic development officials said in a news release Wednesday. The company plans to create more than 100 jobs with the move.

Sungwoo is renovating the former Alo Tennessee building in the Washington County Industrial Park, where it will make metal stamped parts for the automotive industry, such as bumpers, rear components and side framing, officials said.

Sungwoo's customers include General Motors, Hyundai, Volkswagen and BMW, officials said. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin in early 2022, officials said.

"This is our first plant in the United States, but we see this as a steppingstone for future growth," Sungwoo Hitech America president and CEO Suk Je Lee said in a statement.