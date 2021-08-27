Company to expand Knoxville operations

VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

KNOXVILLE (AP) — IGT Technologies Inc. has announced it will invest nearly $4 million to expand its Knoxville operation, creating 200 new jobs.

IGT bills itself is a business process management and software development company. The company's expansion project will include an inbound call center and a technology development center. It will also set a "customer experience incubation lab" to support startup companies.

IGT has 20 delivery centers across 10 countries and has had a presence in the United States for more than 15 years.