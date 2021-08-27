VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues important to Tennessee and Williamson County. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business partners & guests. Open to the general public. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Maury Alliance Chamber Connect

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Advance registration is requested since attendance is limited. Maury Alliance, downstairs conference room, 106 West Sixth Street. 9-10 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment to network and share ideas. The mission is to provide professional enrichment, mentoring and networking for the women of Maury County. 8-9 a.m. Tennessee Coffee & Smoothie Co., 612 N Main Street, Columbia. Come prepared to buy your own breakfast. Information

SBA Contracting: Where are the Contracts?

Online meeting to learn how to get certified for set aside contracts, identify your industry type, the fundamentals of federal contracting and how to set up your SAM profile. Speaker: Jacqueline Merritt. 9 a.m.-noon. Fee: no cost, but registration is needed. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

Coffee & Connect

Meet and network with Gallatin Young Professionals. Guest speaker is Jeannie Gregory, State Farm Insurance Agency. Kave at House of Haggai, 879 Green Lea Blvd. Fee: Free, members purchase their own coffee. 8-9 a.m. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. This is a members-only event. Option 1: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Power Room at Williamson, Inc., 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Option 2: 3:30-5 p.m. Westhaven Hub, 1001 Westhaven Blvd., suite 100. Free. Registration requested. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Off the Clock with Gallatin Young Professionals

Quarterly meeting giving young professionals an opportunity to network after hours, share ideas and learn about other local businesses. Simmons Bank will host and proceeds from ticket sales goes to Safe Place for Animals. Fee: $10, 5-6:30 p.m. Awedaddy’s Bar & Grill, 727 marina Private Road. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Get Started Workshop

Rachel Meese, Cowork Columbia, and Danny Coleman, TN Small Business Development, will help attendees make a robust business plan during this two-hour workshop. Topics include getting your ideas on paper, drafting a robust business plan, making valuable local connections, mapping next steps and more. 3-5 p.m. Cowork Columbia. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Guest speaker: Joni Bryant of the 917 Project. Meeting will celebrate the signing of the Constitution. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30, meeting at 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information