Holman retiring as Centerstone CFO

VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

Centerstone, a national provider of behavioral health and addiction services, has announced chief financial officer Steve Holman will retire at the end of the year.

Holman has been with Centerstone for more than eight years, helping the nonprofit grow from a relatively small organization into one of the largest community-based behavioral health care providers in the country.

Holman leads a finance team of 225 professionals across five states and helped shepherd the company from $130 million in revenues in 2013 to a projected $300 million in fiscal year 2022.

A nationwide search is underway for a new chief financial officer.

CarePayment picks Kumar for CIO

Nashville-based CarePayment, which partners with health care providers to offer 0.00% APR financing to patients, has selected Sathish Kumar as its chief information officer.

Kumar previously was senior vice president and chief technology officer for Medalogix, a predictive data analytics company in the home health sector. He also was with Servpro and Strasz.

Kumar earned a degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Madras in India and an MBA from the University of Tennessee. He is pursuing a master’s degree in cybersecurity from Georgia Tech.

Someraroad adds pair of vice presidents in Nashville

SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm that has established Nashville as its second home, has hired Martin Stroble as vice president of construction and Taylor Ott as vice president of development.

Both team members will be leaving senior roles at New York development firms to relocate to Nashville.

Since its founding in 2016, SomeraRoad has executed more than $2 billion in total transactions across more than 50 unique markets. Nashville has become a focal point for the company, which is undertaking multiple large-scale projects including in the Nashville area.

Stroble is helping to oversee all aspects of SomeraRoad’s ground-up construction projects. He brings over 10 years of high-rise engineering and construction experience to SomeraRoad. He will initially be focused on the firm’s dynamic Paseo South Gulch mixed-use project in Nashville.

Stroble holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Mississippi State University and is working toward an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

Ott brings more than a decade worth of years of development, construction, architectural, and project management experience to SomeraRoad and will be development manager for all Nashville projects, as well as regional endeavors in cities such as Kansas City and Indianapolis, among others.

Ott graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in architectural design and went on to earn an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Thomas & Hutton names Grass shareholder

Thomas & Hutton added five shareholders, including Chad Grass, PE, in Nashville.

Grass is a civil project manager who has been with Thomas & Hutton since 2006 after graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in civil engineering. Grass’ experience includes engineering, planning and design of large tract development and industrial/manufacturing sites. Grass is a licensed professional engineer in Georgia and Tennessee.

Former TV anchor joins Dalton Agency

The Dalton Agency, a full-service public relations and advertising agency with offices in Nashville, Atlanta and Jacksonville, has hired Dave Foster as public relations account executive.

A news professional with more than 20 years of broadcast experience in Middle Tennessee, Foster’s most recently served as sports director at WZTV, the Fox television affiliate in Nashville. Previously, he was an anchor and reporter for WZTV and the station’s newsroom assignment manager 2005-2007.

Previously, Foster worked in television news in Louisiana and Texas. He was an anchor, reporter and photographer for Shreveport, Louisiana, television stations KTAL and KSLA.

A Nashville native, Foster earned a degree in broadcasting from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Reliant Bank promotes Jefferson

Reliant Bank has promoted Ali Jefferson to senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller.

In her new role, Jefferson will lead daily accounting operations, as well as proper controls and processes to ensure accurate and timely financial reporting, including fiscal data for 10Q and 10K filings.

An accounting professional with a decade of experience, Jefferson most recently served Reliant as vice president, external reporting and accounting policy manager. Before joining the bank, she served as assurance manager at EY Nashville. Her career in banking and financial services began at DHG’s Atlanta financial service’s practice where she provided large regional financial institutions with internal and external auditing and consulting services.

Jefferson holds degrees in accounting and finance with a minor in music from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Tennessee.

MP&F adds pair of new team members

MP&F Strategic Communications has welcomed two new staff members to support the agency’s accounting and IT teams. Linda Libo-on is the firm’s new accounts receivable & billing manager, and Kris Patel has been named network director.

Libo-on has more than two decades of accounting experience in the shipping, insurance and banking industries. She holds a degree in accounting and an MBA with concentration in finance, and will use digital documentation to provide support to MP&F’s client roster. She also is forensic accounting certified through the AICPA.

Patel has joined MP&F with more than 15 years of IT experience. Before moving to Nashville, he spent 20 years in Florida and graduated from ITT Technical Institute in 2008 with a degree in information systems security. His experience ranges across industries and includes work in both third-party support and in-house IT roles.