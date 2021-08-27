Titans vs. Bears: Four downs

VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

First down. Deal with COVID: It’s back to Zoom meetings for coach Mike Vrabel, now in quarantine from a positive COVID-19 test. That also means assistant coaches will have to run the practices and decisions involving roster cuts and playing time in the preseason finale against the Bears will have to be done by proxy unless Vrabel can have two negative tests in a 48-hour span.

Second down

Keep the competition going: There are going to be some very difficult decisions regarding the Titans roster. Tennessee is deep at some positions like wide receiver, and some good performers will have to go. There also is a good battle for the third running back spot, and the team has suddenly found depth at safety with numerous street free agents coming in and playing and practicing well.

Some of the players on the bubble need one more game to show they are worthy of a roster spot, and there will be lots of eyes watching them against the Bears.

Third down

Keep on kickin’ with Ficken: Sam Ficken has come in as a waiver claim from the Jets (yes, the Jets), and he has been solid in two preseason games and practices as the Titans search for an answer at kicker. His competition, Tucker McCann, missed the preseason work against the Bucs with an injury and was released earlier this week., meaning Ficken has most likely locked down the job.

Fourth down

Keep improving on defense: The Titans defense – even without most of the starters getting much work – looked markedly better in the first two preseason games than at almost any point last year. Shane Bowen was promoted into the coordinator’s role, and the results have been encouraging.

The secondary has looked solid, as have the defensive line and the edge rushers. Another good effort against the Bears couldn’t hurt as they get ready for the regular season and hope to erase much of the stench of 2020’s defensive failures.