Market ready to accelerate again after August respite

VOL. 45 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 27, 2021

August is a slower month for real estate showings as families take that one last vacation, begin to prepare for the upcoming school year and, in these times of COVID, develop plans for quarantine and even another shutdown.

However, once the clock strikes midnight at the end of Labor Day, it’s off to the real estate races.

This year has been another record market for residential real estate in the area but has left an abundance of carnage in its aftermath. With hundreds of families storming into the area each month, there are thousands of potential homebuyers who have been unable to buy houses despite having submitted numerous offers on properties across the counties.

Investors are pouring money into Middle Tennessee, and developers are mowing down houses as if they were cutting their lawns. House sizes are growing on lots that will not allow for those structures known as “tall skinnies.” Those skinnies are getting taller with their rooftop living and skinnier as the money is flying upward onto the rooftop.

Houses that sold in 2018 for $1.5 million are selling for $2.5 million, yet there is no profit taking. Replacing the house that produced the $1 million profit is impossible unless the seller turned buyer spends $3 million on a replacement house. The math does not work.

Newcomers flew into town hoping to invest a portion of their gains from the sales of their homes in California or New York and investing the remainder in their retirement accounts, all the while sending their children to public schools in one of Davidson’s surrounding counties.

Many of those buyers are finding the commute from the outlying counties intolerable, the prices for their new houses deplete all of their savings and that maybe they should send their children to private schools after evaluating the educational situations.

Such a series of events can put a damper of the overall experience. However, it is better than where they were before, so they love it here.

The transplants discover that the people are friendly and welcoming – at least to their faces – and the dining opportunities are superb.

It takes some time to understand the true meaning of “bless his/her heart” and that they should conjure acceptable answers for: “Where do you go to church?” and the ever popular “Now, who’s your daddy?”

Yes, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable, as are tomatoes. Despite its neon-like glow, pimento cheese is a delicacy and can be added to anything to make the dish better.

Rooster and bull fries – aka mountain oysters – are to be avoided at all costs. Chances are said fries have never been atop a mountain. Those would be goat fries.

Rattlesnakes does not “taste like chicken.” As a matter of fact, nothing tastes like chicken, except chicken. They shouldn’t fall for that.

Listing of the Week

Hippiedom has returned to the area with the Germantown Commons co-housing development on Fifth Avenue North. Krissy Kirkwood, the veteran Realtor with Kirkwood Property Group, has two of the homes for sale for $565,000.

Kirkwood offered an explanation for the development, writing: “Co-housing residents are consciously committed to living as a community.”

She says the development is multigenerational with residents ranging from tiny children to the elderly. The bylaws state each owner “has an undivided interest in the Common Elements.” Germantown Commons, although being the only co-housing development in Nashville, has many features that would be present in any traditional type of development.

Many condominiums include clubhouses available to all of the residents, while others have swimming pools, outdoor cooking, wellness centers and lounge areas. In the co-housing situation, the owners share a common house that includes a commercial-grade kitchen, two free guest rooms, a fireside lounge and a workout room. Additionally, each unit has an 8-by-7 storage room.

Each unit has three bedrooms and two baths, thereby erasing some of the communalness of the development. The residents have the opportunity to slip into the privacy of their own, individual homes and even catch some telly on their couches in their living rooms.

The community members share the garden and the fruits of their labors, and there is a tornado shelter for all to share when the winds begin to blow. Kirkwood says this development is more communal than the typical condominium association in that the neighbors/residents are committed to each others well-being.

“Come on people now

Smile on your brother

Everybody get together

Time to love one another right now”

No beads or incense required.

