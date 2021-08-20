Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

The Associated Press

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time.

The broader S&P 500 index also set a record high. Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market.

The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back some more of the ground it lost over the previous two weeks.

Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy all rose 3% or more.

Travel-related companies also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.

