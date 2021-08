VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time



Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time.

The broader S&P 500 index also set a record high. Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market.

The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back some more of the ground it lost over the previous two weeks.

Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy all rose 3% or more.

Travel-related companies also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.