VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer gains after FDA approves vaccine

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high.

The benchmark index added 0.9%, driven by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and communication stocks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days.

Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna also rose on hopes its vaccine might get full approval, too.

