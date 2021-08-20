Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021
Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer gains after FDA approves vaccine
Updated 3:16PM
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high.
The benchmark index added 0.9%, driven by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and communication stocks.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days.
Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna also rose on hopes its vaccine might get full approval, too.