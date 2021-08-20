Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, still post weekly losses

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Friday but not enough to erase the market's losses from earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 added 0.8% but still posted a weekly loss after two weeks of gains. The benchmark index set a record high on Monday.

Trading was mostly subdued with earnings reporting season winding down for U.S. companies and relatively few economic reports.

Ross Stores fell 2.7% after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street's expectations, while Foot Locker jumped 7.3% after blowing past analysts' forecasts.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.26%.

