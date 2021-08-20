Countour adds Nashville to Greeneville-Spartanburg flights

VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Tennessee-based Contour Airlines is adding five weekly flights between Greenville-Spartanburg and Nashville this fall.

The new service will operate except for Tuesdays and Saturdays. Contour will utilize 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 and Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft configured with a minimum of 36 inches of seat pitch in every row, equivalent to the legroom in first class on most domestic flights.

Contour has no middle seats on its aircraft, allowing for more space between passengers.

Contour was founded in 1982 as a private jet charter company.

