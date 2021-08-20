Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Countour adds Nashville to Greeneville-Spartanburg flights

The Associated Press

Updated 10:44AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Tennessee-based Contour Airlines is adding five weekly flights between Greenville-Spartanburg and Nashville this fall.

The new service will operate except for Tuesdays and Saturdays. Contour will utilize 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 and Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft configured with a minimum of 36 inches of seat pitch in every row, equivalent to the legroom in first class on most domestic flights.

Contour has no middle seats on its aircraft, allowing for more space between passengers.

Contour was founded in 1982 as a private jet charter company.

Information

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0