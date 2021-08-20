Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Another choppy day on Wall Street ends with indexes mixed

Major indexes closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday after another choppy day of trading.

The S&P 500 ended with a gain of just 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, the benchmark index managed to rise thanks largely to gains in several big technology companies, like Microsoft.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Small-company stocks lost ground.

Prices for crude oil and other commodities fell broadly, pulling mining and energy stocks lower.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.25%.

