VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021
Another choppy day on Wall Street ends with indexes mixed
Updated 3:28PM
Major indexes closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday after another choppy day of trading.
The S&P 500 ended with a gain of just 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, the benchmark index managed to rise thanks largely to gains in several big technology companies, like Microsoft.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Small-company stocks lost ground.
Prices for crude oil and other commodities fell broadly, pulling mining and energy stocks lower.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.25%.