New Amazon fulfillment center, 500 jobs headed for Clarksville

VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

CLARKSVILLE (AP) — A new Amazon fulfillment center is planned for Tennessee, bringing with it 500 full-time jobs, officials said.

The 1 million-square-foot center is being located in Clarksville, Gov. Bill Lee and state and company officials said Wednesday.

The Clarksville facility will have starting pay of more than $15 an hour with benefits, Amazon spokesperson Nikki Forman said.

The center is expected to launch next year. It will handle items such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture and larger home goods and electronics, the state Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release.

The facility will be Amazon's 10th sorting and fulfillment center in Tennessee. The company is also building a downtown office in Nashville that will bring more than 5,000 tech and corporate jobs, the release said.