Friday, August 13, 2021

US stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd consecutive loss



Stocks took a late turn lower on Wall Street, ending with their second straight loss.

The S&P 500 gave up 1.1% Wednesday, a day after breaking a five-day winning streak. Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest losses.

Apple fell 2.6%. Markets didn't react much to minutes released in the afternoon from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which confirmed that Fed policymakers have made no firm decision about when to start unwinding their support measures for the economy.

Lowe's jumped 9.6% after the company reported sales that beat forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.27%.