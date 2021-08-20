Franklin among hottest ZIP codes in U.S.

VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Franklin has been listed at No. 10 in the 2021 Hottest ZIPs in America, selling three times faster than last year’s list, the seventh annual Realtor.com Hottest ZIP codes Report finds.

Among this year’s top 10, a few key factors are driving buyer demand, including homes listed at relatively affordable asking prices and with ample space for the money, as well as sizable populations of high-income millennials and close proximity to local amenities and outdoor activities.

The No. 1 ZIP in the survey is 80916 East Colorado Springs, Colorado, followed by 14617 West Irondequoit, New York (Rochester), 01960 Peabody, Massachusetts (Boston); 03103 Manchester Proper, New Hampshire (Manchester) and 27616 Brentwood, North Carolina (Raleigh).

Homes in 37067 spend an average of just five days on the market, moving 10 days faster than the metro area and 32 days faster than the U.S. average. The median listing price is $847,000, a 30.6% increase from last year and 97% and 120% more than the metro and U.S., respectively.

Fifty-eight percent of residents of this ZIP are homeowners – on par with the national average – but the home ownership rate among millennials is 35%.

Arizona law firm opens Nashville branch

Arizona-based Guidant Law Firm has opened an office in Brentwood to help music industry professionals protect their work and interests.

Led by highly regarded entertainment attorney James Kuzmich, who represents big-ticket musicians, reality TV personalities and well-known YouTube influencers, Guidant’s Nashville office will help artists decipher and negotiate often-complex legal contracts, such as record deals; management, band, production, publishing and licensing agreements; trade name protection; and copyright registration and termination.

In addition to extensive experience in entertainment law, Kuzmich has represented professional athletes and previously served as in-house counsel and vice president to a mid-sized baseball agency, negotiating player contract salaries, endorsement contracts and salary arbitration.

MFRG-ICON opens office in Nashville

MFRG-ICON Construction, a provider of construction solutions for the occupied renovation of affordable multifamily and senior housing communities, recently opened a new 5,100-square-foot office in Nashville.

The MFRG-ICON team is made up of 87 members, 12 of whom are based out of the Nashville office, located at 109 Westpark Drive, Suite 180. MFRG-ICON is looking to grow its team at the Nashville office with several open positions, including director of first impressions, project engineer, project manager and several traveling superintendent roles.

With offices in Arizona, California and now Tennessee, MFRG-ICON has worked in various other markets including Georgia, Washington, Montana, Colorado and Connecticut.

The construction solutions firm has more than two and a-half decades of experience in the low-income housing tax credit industry. Its team has completed renovations of more than 30,000 affordable housing units and $2 billion in construction while temporarily relocating more than 50,000 families and seniors.

McShane Construction expands into market

McShane Construction Company is expanding its Southeastern Region construction operations by opening a new office in Nashville.

McShane veteran Jason Breden, vice president and director of Nashville Operations, will lead the new office. Breden is a 20-plus year McShane team member and has managed the construction of more than 30 projects in the multifamily, industrial, commercial and education sectors throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

Nashville NeuroCare opens third location

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy, a provider of TMS Therapy, has opened its third clinic in the Nashville area in Midtown.

Dr. Joseph M. Sharpe is the medical director of the new clinic, which offers an innovative non-medication treatment option for patients with major depression.

Following a strategic partnership in 2019, Nashville NeuroCare has expanded its geographic footprint with clinic locations in Green Hills and Cool Springs, targeting key areas communities to better serve the needs of mental health patients in Davidson and Williamson counties.

Sharpe, a Duke University-trained, board-certified psychiatrist, will lead the clinical efforts at the new Midtown location, focusing on providing TMS Therapy while also maintaining his private practice affiliated with Saint Thomas Hospital.

Yards taps Pinnacle as ‘Founding Partner’

Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners has entered into an agreement with Southwest Value Partners and AEG to become the first “Founding Partner” of Nashville Yards.

As part of the multi-year agreement brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Pinnacle will serve as the development’s exclusive banking partner.

The partnership builds on Pinnacle’s recent announcement that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Nashville Yards, further highlighting the company’s strategic investment in the expanding Nashville market.

As a Founding Partner, a premium and category exclusive designation, Pinnacle will receive large-scale branding presence and sponsorship activations across the Nashville Yards development, including year-round, brand-tailored LED signage on all screens within the Nashville Yards signage network and customized exposure via Nashville Yards’ digital channels.

Oldcastle APG announces expansion

Oldcastle APG is expanding its operations in Clarksville. As part of the expansion, Oldcastle APG will invest $10.2 million to retrofit and expand its existing facilities to increase production of concrete paver products, which are used in applications such as home renovations, commercial projects and roadways.

The company expects to add 45 jobs.

With more than 180 locations across the U.S., including 36 in Tennessee, Oldcastle APG is North America’s leading manufacturer of concrete building and hardscape products. The company’s products range from the structural masonry used in urban construction projects to the finishing touches in backyards. Oldcastle APG is a subsidiary of CRH plc, a leading global diversified building materials group.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in 2,500 job commitments and $700 million in capital investment.

Report: Nashville is an emerging tech hub

The Q2 2021 Tech Job Report from Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. brand, reports Nashville, along with Las Vegas and Sacramento, as an emerging tech hub.

Tech job postings increased 16% in the second quarter of 2021, with locations, occupations, skills and employers across the country experiencing strong quarter-over-quarter growth, according to the job report.

Job posting activity remained high for the top 50 tech employers (by posting volume) in the second quarter, with 78% increasing tech job postings quarter-over-quarter. Nashville, Las Vegas and Sacramento have seen the strongest growth, most mature tech hubs also fared well in second quarter.

Nashville saw +32% growth.

The Dice Q2 Tech Job Report is based on an analysis of more than 1 million tech job postings between April and June 2021 and is then compared to job-posting data from January through March 2021, as well as historical trends (via Burning Glass Technologies). The report includes data and analysis on quarter-over-quarter percentage change by tech job posting volume, parsed by location, employer, occupation and skill.

Vanderbilt partners with ParkMobile

Vanderbilt University has entered into an agreement with ParkMobile to provide contactless payment options at 574 off-street parking spaces located on campus using its app-based parking system.

These spaces will provide both short-term and visitor parking. Using the advanced ParkMobile smartphone app, mobile web experience or text-to-park feature, visitors and students alike will be able to easily pay for parking without the need to use parking meters.

Vanderbilt joins many other universities across the United States for whom ParkMobile provides on-campus parking.

To pay for parking, users simply enter the zone number of their spot, which is posted on signs and stickers around parking areas. Then, they select the amount of time they need and touch the “Start Parking” button to pay and begin their session. Users also have the ability to add more time to their parking session directly from their mobile device.

Rootine raises $3M in seed funding

Rootine, headquartered in Nashville, has raised $3 million in seed financing to empower members to improve their health and human performance with precision nutrition.

Investors in the round include Novogenia GMBH, DSM Venturing, Duro VC, Launch TN Impact Fund, Cleo Capital and 20+ Angels including founders, executives, and clinicians who have worked at Havenly, Eterneva, Facebook, SoFI, Eight Sleep and more.

Research indicates that up to 90% of the U.S. lacks adequate daily vitamin and mineral intake, resulting in micronutrient deficiencies that can have a significant impact on fatigue, mood, stress, sleep and chronic diseases. Inadequate nutrition is also the No. 1 cause of illness in the United States and nutritional deficiencies can be linked to 700,000 deaths each year.

Rootine is building advanced technology and personalized solutions designed to optimize health and human performance. Members gain access to at-home testing and health data analytics, actionable insights, precision-personalized micronutrients, and digital health tracking tools through their member dashboard.

Nashville’s TKC sells property for $61M

Nashville-based TKC, The Kirkland Company, brokered the sale of the Overlook at Farragut apartment complex earlier this week.

The sale price of $61,677,000 to New York-based Valor Residential makes the deal the highest price per unit ($231,000) sale in Knoxville to date.

The 267-unit complex features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in the Amber Meadows neighborhood of Knoxville.