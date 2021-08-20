VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Full Moon Picking Parties. Local musicians play together under the full moon in one of Nashville’s more picturesque settings: Percy Warner Park. Enjoy traditional bluegrass music, fare from local food trucks and more. Aug. 20-21. 6-10 p.m. with gate opening at 5:30. Information

AUG 20-22

Friends of Williamson County Public Library Book Sale

Thousands of books in like-new condition with prices ranging from 50 cents to $3. Special bag deals. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

BNA 5K on the Runway

Proceeds will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. Fee $40. 8-11 a.m. Nashville International Airport Runway 2R/20L. Parking at Pulley Road. Information

AUG. 21-22

Sumner County Bridal + Women’s Show

A weekend full of fun and information for all in attendance. EPIC Event Center, 392 W Main Street, Gallatin. Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday: Noon-4 p.m. Information

THROUGH AUG. 21

Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair

After more than a century at the Nashville Fairgrounds, the Tennessee State Fair has moved to Wilson County. Gates open: Monday-Friday 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m., Sunday noon. Rides close at midnight on weekdays, 1 a.m. weekends. Adults $12, Children 6-12 $6, 5 and younger free. 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Women’s Leadership Conference

Williamson, Inc. and Vanderbilt Health invite you to join 160 female professionals and hear how local leaders paved the way for personal success, leaving a smoother road behind for future generations. Tennessee Governor’s Residence Conservation Hall. 8:30-10:30 a.m. parking: Woodmont Hills Church, 3710 Franklin Pike, shuttles provided. Fee: $75 - members, $100 - guests. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

Maury County Young Professionals Lunch

Guest Speaker: Lori Bumgarner, owner of paNash, shares an eight-step goal-achievement workshop. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Farm Bureau, 147 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia. Fee: $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Clarksville Chamber Women In Business

Join other local members for the Women in Business breakfast event to learn, network and grow together. Guest speaker: Nikki Burdine, co-anchor of Good Morning Nashville. 8 a.m. The Tanglewood House, 1601 Madison Street. Fee: $35 Members, $45 Non-members. Registration required for this event. Information

Multi-Employer Hiring Event

The American Job Center, 119 Nashville Hwy, Columbia. 10 a.m.-noon. List of companies attending, more information

Goodlettsville Area Chamber Monthly Luncheon

Meeting begins with networking and Spotlights on Business at 11:30 a.m. Lunch buffet 11:40 a.m., program at noon. GoodNaz Church, 400 Loretta Drive. Members $17. General admission $20. Registration required. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business partners & guests. Open to the general public. Information

Maury Alliance Chamber Connect

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance, as attendance is limited. Maury Alliance, downstairs conference room, 106 West Sixth Street. 9-10 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. 8-9 a.m. Tennessee Coffee & Smoothie Co., 612 N Main Street, Columbia. Come prepared to buy your own breakfast. Information