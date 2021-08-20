Four Downs: Titans vs. Bucs

VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

The Titans travel to Tampa, where they play the Buccaneers Saturday following joint practices Wednesday and Thursday. Here are some things to look for in preseason game No. 2.

First down

Some of the starters will see action: No one would blame the Titans for holding out Derrick Henry or Julio Jones for the entire preseason, but a few more starters should trickle into the lineup this week after almost all of them sat out the preseason opener.

Second down

Carry it over. Some players like Rashad Weaver, David Long and Teair Tart spearheaded a defense in the preseason opener that looked much better than 2020. Granted, it was backups against backups for the most part. But made plays are made plays, and some of the guys battling for bigger roles on defense can take another step forward with another good week.

Third down

Watch the quarterback play. Chances are Ryan Tannehill will see some action, but it is after he leaves that bears watching again. Both Logan Woodside and Matt Barkley played well in the first game. It will be interesting to see if one steps forward.

Fourth down

Running back time. Darrynton Evans got hurt again in the opener, but guys like Jeremy McNichols, Mekhi Sargent and Brian Hill helped pick up the slack. With Henry likely limited, if he makes an appearance at all, these guys have a chance to impress with the extra reps.

-- Terry McCormick