VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

How the Titans' 2021 draft class is performing so far By Terry McCormick



Thus far, the Titans 2021 draft picks have had mixed success in their first training camp and preseason.

Here is a quick rundown of what the rookies have done or not done in preseason thus far.

1. Caleb Farley: The cornerback began camp on the non-football injury list. He has since been activated, but did not play in the preseason opener. Coach Mike Vrabel says he is not yet ready physically or in his knowledge of the playbook.

2. Dillon Radunz: After a slow start and having to learn guard and tackle, Radunz looks ticketed to be a swing guy in his first year with an eye on starting down the road.

3a. Monty Rice: Should settle in on special teams and as depth at inside linebacker. Coaches like his active style.

3b. Elijah Molden: The cornerback was held out of the preseason opener after he was working in the slot some early in camp. Could be due to an injury, but he figures to get more reps as camp goes on.

4a. Dez Fitzpatrick: Receiver was an early candidate to be the fourth wideout. But his slow start in camp might mean a fight just to make the 53-man roster now.

4b. Rashad Weaver: Another slow starter, the linebacker has made big strides and played well in his first preseason game. Now he has to show he can do it against better competition than third-teamers.

6a. Racey McMath: Leveled off after a fast start. If he can make the roster in a crowded receiver room, it will be in part because of special teams.

6b. Brady Breeze: Safety had shown up on the practice field several times, but now an injury has put him on hold.