Top Davidson County commercial sales for July 2021

|623 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|7/6
|CP Fresh Hotel LLC
|Nashville Hospitality LLC
|$117,534,220
|535 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|7/23
|535 Main St Owner LLC
|535 Main St Nashville Owner LLC
|$79,000,000
|1800 Broadway, 1801 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|Nashville West End Owner LLC
|Agre Vpcv Palmer Plaza Owner LLC
|$76,500,000
|2001, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2013 Grand, 1008 19th
|Nashville
|37212
|7/20
|Vanderbilt University
|General Board of Discipleship of the United Methodist Church; General Board of Higher Education & Ministry of the United Methodist Church
|$55,000,000
|66 Residential
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|7/1
|Residential Home Owner Nashville LLC
|Nash 2 Sf LLC
|$22,058,427
|5320 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|7/9
|Southeast Venture LLC
|Nashville Bend LLC
|$19,100,000
|4205 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|7/30
|Hillsboro Hobbs Property LLC
|Allen Co Inc
|$16,721,738
|7657 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|7/12
|RPT Realty LP
|Ddrtc Bellevue Place Sc LLC
|$10,430,000
|31 Residential Properties
|Madison
|37115
|7/1
|Residential Home Owner Nashville LLC
|Nash 2 Sf LLC
|$10,229,049
|3818 Bedford
|Nashville
|37215
|7/22
|Twain Gl Xix LLC
|Revpar Green Hlls LLC
|$8,422,000
|0 Bellefield, 3720, 3726, 3730, 3800 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|7/6
|Nashville Jv LLC
|3720 Clarksville Pike LLC; Silber Menachem
|$7,850,000
|611, 615 9th
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|Abp 9th Ave Holdings LLC
|Binder Alvin Michael; Binder Mitchell A; Mitchell Binder Living Trust
|$7,100,000
|625 Hamilton, 622, 624, 625, 626, 632, 634 Moore
|Nashville
|37203
|7/16
|625 Hamilton LP
|Hamilton & Moore LP
|$6,500,000
|2325 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|7/1
|Mvntn Owner LLC
|Anthony Rentals; Gene Horton Nash Trust
|$6,450,000
|7508, 7534, 7550 Buffalo Buffalo
|Nashville
|37221
|7/2
|Hive Trust
|McGinn Cynthia; McGinn Kevin
|$6,200,000
|317, 319 21st, 329 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|Murphy Avenue Gp
|Saint Thomas West Hospital
|$5,125,000
|1838 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|7/30
|Cooke Charles E
|Jackson Courtyard Partnership
|$5,000,000
|1325 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|7/1
|Mid South Property Holdings LLC
|Lytle Gayron C
|$5,000,000
|0 Newsom Station
|Nashville
|37221
|7/13
|ECG McCrory LP
|Biltmore Ridge LLC
|$4,590,000
|331 Arena
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|Saint Thomas West Hospital
|Murphy Avenue Gp
|$4,331,250
|8101 McCrory
|Nashville
|37221
|7/13
|Buxahatchee LLC
|Biltmore Ridge LLC
|$4,159,900
|1705 State
|Nashville
|37203
|7/1
|901 Leslie LLC
|1705 State Street LLC
|$3,650,000
|302 Thompson, 1101, 1113, 1125 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|7/9
|Kamel Abdel Ikbariah Gift Trust
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$3,200,000
|1025 Rev Dr Enoch Jones, 1034 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|7/23
|Gre Re II LLC
|M2 Square Enterprise LLC
|$3,200,000
|2405 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|7/20
|Tn South 12Th Acquisition II LLC
|Thomas Tours Inc
|$2,800,000
|1309 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|7/12
|Mainland Monroe LLC
|Chambers Scott C; Lequire Andree
|$2,403,450
|1320 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|7/21
|Altj LLC
|Ffnrp LLC
|$2,400,000
|8101 McCrory
|Nashville
|37221
|7/13
|ECG McCrory Land LLC
|Biltmore Ridge LLC
|$2,307,007
|3718, 3726 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37215
|7/6
|DSRM LLC; Millworks LLC
|Volunteer Builders LLC
|$2,250,000
|293, 295 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|7/27
|Dill Eric M
|DB Perry Holdings Gp
|$2,200,000
|1312 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|7/7
|Staddle Holdings LLC
|Holland Brandi L; Holland Nicholas L
|$2,150,000
|2004 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|7/13
|Gammons Barry J
|One Hundred Percent LLC
|$2,130,000
|2105 Sunset
|Nashville
|37212
|7/13
|2105 Sunset LLC
|Ragsdale Penny J; Ragsdale Penny Jackson
|$2,000,000
|1235 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|7/21
|Rise Dev LLC
|Swafford Martha Carol Estate; Swafford-Smith Kimberly Jo
|$1,800,000
|1203 Trinity
|Nashville
|37218
|7/14
|JMJ Enterprises Inc
|Dale Family Properties LLC
|$1,800,000
|1032, 1034 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|7/30
|Hashtag LLC
|Green Legacy III Partnership
|$1,750,000
|4003 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|7/28
|NCI Nashville Fd LLC
|Morning Star Partners LLC
|$1,639,249
|5806 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|7/22
|5808 Charlotte Retail Partners LLC
|Page Mary Maxine Estate; Page Searcy B Jr; Page Terry L; Residuary Trust
|$1,625,000
|1029 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|7/30
|Hashtag LLC
|Green Legacy I Partnership
|$1,385,000
|521 McIver
|Nashville
|37211
|7/21
|Fellowship Nashville
|Youth Encouragement Services Inc; Youth Hobby Shop Inc
|$1,300,000
|1306 South
|Nashville
|37212
|7/12
|Elouise R Bird LLC
|Scales New Generation Funeral Home Inc; Walker Gloria Blakemore
|$1,200,000
|1608 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|7/20
|Joseph L Lackey Jr Revocable Trust
|Mkj LLC
|$1,200,000
|3833 Knight
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/13
|Bevere John P Jr; Bevere Lisa Toscano
|Huff Tommy H
|$1,167,385
|2251 Winford, 802 Longview
|Nashville
|37211
|7/20
|Ruff William F; Snydwood Gp
|Bergman Jack Paul; Randolph Catherine
|$1,100,000
|1110 Baptist World Center, 1100, 1111 Spurgeon
|Nashville
|37207
|7/20
|Alpine Park GP
|Goatdog Properties LLC
|$1,100,000
|500 Main
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|7/8
|High Five Commercial LLC
|Herndon Enterprises
|$1,100,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|7/7
|Patterson Co LLC
|McAdams Richard D; Lehman J Trent
|$1,020,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|7/21
|Patterson Co LLC
|Lehman J Trent; McAdams Richard
|$1,020,000
|819 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|7/2
|800 Main Dev Partners LLC
|Helm Ted R
|$1,005,000
|5450 MT VIEW
|Antioch
|37013
|7/20
|Ta Nashville Mvr LLC
|Bhakta Rajendra; Bhakta Manjuben
|$1,000,000
|811 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|7/7
|Monroe Nashville LP
|Wood Gregory E
|$953,964
|0 Bull Run
|Ashland City
|37015
|7/27
|Just Justifying LLC
|Audenaert Michelle Rebecca; Kay Parsons Family Trust; Rassbach Eric Christopher; Rassbach Whitney Marshall; Warder Marshall H Jr; Warder Marshall H Sr Estate; Wardr Marshall H Sr Estate; Parsons David Leroy; Parsons Family Trust
|$926,610
|2818 Azalea
|Nashville
|37204
|7/22
|Firefly Spirit LLC
|Wight Clifford
|$925,000
|3845 Knight
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/19
|Fielding Daniel W; Fielding Kimberly A
|Humes David W; Humes Gail E
|$915,000
|0 Otter Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|7/21
|Dream Mountain Properties LLC
|Alley E Roberts Jr; Alley E Roberts Sr; Alley Fronda Throckmorton
|$899,000
|1100 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|7/7
|Richter David; Richter Kelly
|Davidson-Glassmeyer Shara; Glassmeyer Matthew
|$825,000
|7581 Whites Creek, 0 Natchez Trace, 0 Hester Beasley
|Joelton
|37080
|7/2
|Montgomery Kevin D; Montgomery Trina
|Stephens W E Jr Estate; Stephens Christian Trust; W E Stephens Jr Revocable Living Trust; Stephens Foundation Trust
|$805,950
|1600 10th
|Nashville
|37208
|7/7
|Southern Belle Apartments LLC
|Kelly Amani
|$800,000
|3921 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|7/28
|Fire Wall LLC
|Ringemann Amon; Ringemann Anna
|$800,000
|807 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|7/2
|Taylormade Contracting LLC
|Arc Db5Prop001 LLC
|$800,000
|2528 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|7/21
|Richland South LLC
|Dover Glen Investors LLC
|$800,000
|3629 End
|Nashville
|37205
|7/19
|Pinnacle Dev Co Inc
|Michael And Karen Tabor Revocable Trust
|$795,000
|0 Hicks
|Nashville
|37221
|7/22
|Land Group LLC
|Merko Investments LLC
|$750,000
|817 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|7/29
|Monroe Nashville LP
|Lipschutz Louis
|$750,000
|3862 Hutson
|Nashville
|37216
|7/27
|3862 Hutson LLC
|Hoskinson Bill J; Hoskinson Billy; Hoskinson Christy Jo Berberich
|$700,000
|2827 Azalea
|Nashville
|37204
|7/30
|Kimmerer Christian P
|Brown-Hunt Cathy Executrix; Corenflos Jerry Troy Estate
|$675,000
|7215, 7221, 7227 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|7/6
|Coleman Robert G; Harris-Coleman Karen L
|Waller Debora L; Waller Ronald E
|$660,000
|1100 Campbell
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|7/13
|Johnston Nathan
|Johnston James E
|$650,000
|0 Brick Church
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/2
|Amin Siddarth; Patel Janak
|Helson Robert C; McCammon Gordon F
|$650,000
|4888 Lickton
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/9
|4888 Lickton Pike LLC
|Brown Ronald Douglas
|$600,000
|4730 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|7/7
|Abdelmessih Maryam; Abib Amir; Wasif Nader E
|Murphy Teresa L
|$600,000
|500 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|7/30
|500Et Holdings LLC
|Revey Jessica; Revey Scott
|$599,000
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|7/14
|Oguz Ipek
|Brown Bag LLC
|$595,000
|1210 Keller
|Nashville
|37216
|7/8
|Kostrzewa Chelsea; Otoole Scott
|Blackacre Dev Co LLC
|$589,000
|5100 Linbar
|Nashville
|37211
|7/16
|Say Alhauter Inc
|Full Service Residential Solutions LLC
|$575,000
|1233 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|7/6
|Saldana Leonard R Jr; Saldana Ronda M
|Byrnes Patrick J
|$552,600
|4219 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|7/20
|CNS LLC
|Brown & Associates
|$550,000
|2608 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|7/29
|Nolensville Pike Enterprises LLC
|Sepehr Ron
|$550,000
|601 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|7/22
|Tomy & Simon LLC
|Binkley Bradley K; Binkley Leslie W
|$550,000
|2245 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|7/27
|Mekennon Daniel M; Nega Christian
|Lee Seung U
|$550,000
|3116 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|7/9
|Park Venture Investment Co LLC
|Realty Income Corp
|$540,000
|5060, 5070 Clarksville
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/28
|Ayala Jose; Ayala Maria
|Wheatley Edwin T Sr
|$524,900
|417 Nawakwa
|Madison
|37115
|7/26
|Shelton Dexter J; Shelton Kay B
|Neelys Bend Baptist Church
|$498,000
|541 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|7/7
|Winnington Therese Elizabeth; Winnington Peter Joseph
|Reedy James C; Reedy Marlene R
|$488,000
|515 Menees
|Madison
|37115
|7/27
|Shelby John H
|Odom Douglas G Jr Estate
|$482,000
|2474 Union Hill
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|7/15
|Sluss Heather E; Sluss Hubert M II
|Eisley Stephanie; Michaelson Joshua
|$480,000
|0 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|7/7
|St Macarius The Great Coptic Orthodox Church
|Turner Family Living Trust
|$480,000
|8663 Old Charlotte
|Pegram
|37143
|7/14
|Iglesia Del Dios Vivo Columna Y Apoyo De La Verdad Nashville TN
|Chester J M Trustee
|$460,000
|1363 Pleasant Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|7/23
|Platinum Invest LLC
|Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; Community Invest LLC; Graffeo Steven E
|$450,000
|6457 Holt
|Nashville
|37211
|7/13
|Mohamad Bewar
|Doyle Joyce Holladay; Doyle Sean Wyman
|$450,000
|301 Criddle
|Nashville
|37219
|7/2
|Beck Katherine; Chopp Brian
|Miller James Norman
|$445,000
|550 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|7/8
|Usa Condos LLC
|Muellenbach Connie; Muellenbach Tom
|$440,000
|4888 Bull Run
|Ashland City
|37015
|7/6
|Yates Glenn
|Wagner Harry A
|$427,001
|812 Deercrossing
|Nashville
|37220
|7/27
|Front Street 2017 LLC
|Adams John MacKenzie; Hart Spencer Lee IV
|$425,000
|606 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|7/16
|Moghadam Emily Johnson; Moghadam Michael
|Bullock Jeff; Ribeiro Richard
|$410,000
|557 Veritas
|Nashville
|37211
|7/2
|Everything & Grateful LLC
|Tilghman Andrew
|$401,000
|124 Two Mile
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|7/27
|Johnson Jennifer L
|Arnett Matt
|$379,900
|201 Rayon
|Old Hickory
|37138
|7/23
|Hites Griffin N
|Morris Kelley; Morris Mark
|$355,000
|811 Claylick
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/1
|Bowden David
|Scott Karen; Wair Claude E; Scott Karen L
|$350,000
|510 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|7/23
|Whitson Albert Christopher
|Bernstein Jaima
|$350,000
|3211 Coney
|Nashville
|37216
|7/1
|Ireland Shawn
|Criswell Jerry Wayne
|$325,000
|417 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|7/30
|Foodtown Inc
|Alkhatib Omar J; Al-Khatib Amor J
|$295,000
|912 Harpeth Valley
|Nashville
|37221
|7/30
|3970 Old Milton LLC
|Pbnj Management LLC
|$295,000
|5240 Greenleaf
|Nashville
|37211
|7/30
|Hernandez Fernando Ruiz; Ruiz Camila
|Mercer Dana K; Mercer Terron D
|$285,000
|726 Fox Ridge
|Brentwood
|37027
|7/28
|Tate Brian; Tate Dina
|Ely Shelbie K; Means Margaret; Ely Shelbie Katherine
|$266,000
|414 Hill
|Nashville
|37220
|7/21
|Gonzalez Gladys E
|Griffin Charles R; Smithson-Griffin Sonia; Stacey Jennifer D
|$260,000
|2700 Booker
|Nashville
|37208
|7/8
|Gravert-Spitzer Stephanie Ellen
|Living Dev Concepts Inc
|$220,000
|515 Menees
|Madison
|37115
|7/27
|Brannom Diane; Brannom Michael
|Odom Douglas G Jr Estate
|$218,000
|0 Stenberg
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/6
|Pitts Jacob
|Bates Michele; Bates Nicholas
|$200,000
|708 Luann
|Antioch
|37013
|7/26
|Ghabrush Samueil
|Mina Mouza; Sourial Eldaba
|$190,000
|0 Lickton
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/1
|Woodcock Memorial Baptist Church
|Oneal Kenneth Furman; Oneal Patrick Genadius
|$178,000
|2434 Fairbrook
|Nashville
|37214
|7/13
|Marsh David C
|Wolter Amy J; Wolter Jim
|$165,000
|2812 Union Hill
|Joelton
|37080
|7/23
|Curtis John E
|Irvin Templet #8007445; Trllc 401K
|$140,000
|420 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|7/2
|Scott Shellie Jessica
|615 Investments LLC
|$134,900
|555 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|7/26
|Shea-Cimino Caine
|Tays Keith; White Terri
|$128,000
|0 Edenwold
|Madison
|37115
|7/20
|Reids Towing & Recovery LLC
|Nouri Ali R; Nouri Ali Reza
|$125,000
|370 WALLACE RD
|Nashville
|37211
|7/15
|Tn Vape And Smoke Inc
|Cofer Lacey
|$120,000
|0 Main
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|7/23
|Carney Ryan
|Clendenin Faye; Clendenin Roy F
|$100,033