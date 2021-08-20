Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
VOL. 45 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 20, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for July 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, July 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
623 Union Nashville 37219 7/6 CP Fresh Hotel LLC Nashville Hospitality LLC $117,534,220
535 Main Nashville 37206 7/23 535 Main St Owner LLC 535 Main St Nashville Owner LLC $79,000,000
1800 Broadway, 1801 West End Nashville 37203 7/2 Nashville West End Owner LLC Agre Vpcv Palmer Plaza Owner LLC $76,500,000
2001, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2013 Grand, 1008 19th Nashville 37212 7/20 Vanderbilt University General Board of Discipleship of the United Methodist Church; General Board of Higher Education & Ministry of the United Methodist Church $55,000,000
66 Residential Goodlttsvll 37072 7/1 Residential Home Owner Nashville LLC Nash 2 Sf LLC $22,058,427
5320 Centennial Nashville 37209 7/9 Southeast Venture LLC Nashville Bend LLC $19,100,000
4205 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 7/30 Hillsboro Hobbs Property LLC Allen Co Inc $16,721,738
7657 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 7/12 RPT Realty LP Ddrtc Bellevue Place Sc LLC $10,430,000
31 Residential Properties Madison 37115 7/1 Residential Home Owner Nashville LLC Nash 2 Sf LLC $10,229,049
3818 Bedford Nashville 37215 7/22 Twain Gl Xix LLC Revpar Green Hlls LLC $8,422,000
0 Bellefield, 3720, 3726, 3730, 3800 Clarksville Nashville 37218 7/6 Nashville Jv LLC 3720 Clarksville Pike LLC; Silber Menachem $7,850,000
611, 615 9th Nashville 37203 7/2 Abp 9th Ave Holdings LLC Binder Alvin Michael; Binder Mitchell A; Mitchell Binder Living Trust $7,100,000
625 Hamilton, 622, 624, 625, 626, 632, 634 Moore Nashville 37203 7/16 625 Hamilton LP Hamilton & Moore LP $6,500,000
2325 Elliston Nashville 37203 7/1 Mvntn Owner LLC Anthony Rentals; Gene Horton Nash Trust $6,450,000
7508, 7534, 7550 Buffalo Buffalo Nashville 37221 7/2 Hive Trust McGinn Cynthia; McGinn Kevin $6,200,000
317, 319 21st, 329 22nd Nashville 37203 7/2 Murphy Avenue Gp Saint Thomas West Hospital $5,125,000
1838 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 7/30 Cooke Charles E Jackson Courtyard Partnership $5,000,000
1325 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 7/1 Mid South Property Holdings LLC Lytle Gayron C $5,000,000
0 Newsom Station Nashville 37221 7/13 ECG McCrory LP Biltmore Ridge LLC $4,590,000
331 Arena Nashville 37203 7/2 Saint Thomas West Hospital Murphy Avenue Gp $4,331,250
8101 McCrory Nashville 37221 7/13 Buxahatchee LLC Biltmore Ridge LLC $4,159,900
1705 State Nashville 37203 7/1 901 Leslie LLC 1705 State Street LLC $3,650,000
302 Thompson, 1101, 1113, 1125 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 7/9 Kamel Abdel Ikbariah Gift Trust HG Hill Realty Co LLC $3,200,000
1025 Rev Dr Enoch Jones, 1034 Jefferson Nashville 37208 7/23 Gre Re II LLC M2 Square Enterprise LLC $3,200,000
2405 12th Nashville 37204 7/20 Tn South 12Th Acquisition II LLC Thomas Tours Inc $2,800,000
1309 5th Nashville 37208 7/12 Mainland Monroe LLC Chambers Scott C; Lequire Andree $2,403,450
1320 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 7/21 Altj LLC Ffnrp LLC $2,400,000
8101 McCrory Nashville 37221 7/13 ECG McCrory Land LLC Biltmore Ridge LLC $2,307,007
3718, 3726 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 7/6 DSRM LLC; Millworks LLC Volunteer Builders LLC $2,250,000
293, 295 Plus Park Nashville 37217 7/27 Dill Eric M DB Perry Holdings Gp $2,200,000
1312 5th Nashville 37208 7/7 Staddle Holdings LLC Holland Brandi L; Holland Nicholas L $2,150,000
2004 21st Nashville 37212 7/13 Gammons Barry J One Hundred Percent LLC $2,130,000
2105 Sunset Nashville 37212 7/13 2105 Sunset LLC Ragsdale Penny J; Ragsdale Penny Jackson $2,000,000
1235 Dickerson Nashville 37207 7/21 Rise Dev LLC Swafford Martha Carol Estate; Swafford-Smith Kimberly Jo $1,800,000
1203 Trinity Nashville 37218 7/14 JMJ Enterprises Inc Dale Family Properties LLC $1,800,000
1032, 1034 4th Nashville 37210 7/30 Hashtag LLC Green Legacy III Partnership $1,750,000
4003 Clarksville Nashville 37218 7/28 NCI Nashville Fd LLC Morning Star Partners LLC $1,639,249
5806 Charlotte Nashville 37209 7/22 5808 Charlotte Retail Partners LLC Page Mary Maxine Estate; Page Searcy B Jr; Page Terry L; Residuary Trust $1,625,000
1029 3rd Nashville 37210 7/30 Hashtag LLC Green Legacy I Partnership $1,385,000
521 McIver Nashville 37211 7/21 Fellowship Nashville Youth Encouragement Services Inc; Youth Hobby Shop Inc $1,300,000
1306 South Nashville 37212 7/12 Elouise R Bird LLC Scales New Generation Funeral Home Inc; Walker Gloria Blakemore $1,200,000
1608 17th Nashville 37212 7/20 Joseph L Lackey Jr Revocable Trust Mkj LLC $1,200,000
3833 Knight Whites Cr 37189 7/13 Bevere John P Jr; Bevere Lisa Toscano Huff Tommy H $1,167,385
2251 Winford, 802 Longview Nashville 37211 7/20 Ruff William F; Snydwood Gp Bergman Jack Paul; Randolph Catherine $1,100,000
1110 Baptist World Center, 1100, 1111 Spurgeon Nashville 37207 7/20 Alpine Park GP Goatdog Properties LLC $1,100,000
500 Main Goodlttsvll 37072 7/8 High Five Commercial LLC Herndon Enterprises $1,100,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 7/7 Patterson Co LLC McAdams Richard D; Lehman J Trent $1,020,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 7/21 Patterson Co LLC Lehman J Trent; McAdams Richard $1,020,000
819 Woodland Nashville 37206 7/2 800 Main Dev Partners LLC Helm Ted R $1,005,000
5450 MT VIEW Antioch 37013 7/20 Ta Nashville Mvr LLC Bhakta Rajendra; Bhakta Manjuben $1,000,000
811 Monroe Nashville 37208 7/7 Monroe Nashville LP Wood Gregory E $953,964
0 Bull Run Ashland City 37015 7/27 Just Justifying LLC Audenaert Michelle Rebecca; Kay Parsons Family Trust; Rassbach Eric Christopher; Rassbach Whitney Marshall; Warder Marshall H Jr; Warder Marshall H Sr Estate; Wardr Marshall H Sr Estate; Parsons David Leroy; Parsons Family Trust $926,610
2818 Azalea Nashville 37204 7/22 Firefly Spirit LLC Wight Clifford $925,000
3845 Knight Whites Cr 37189 7/19 Fielding Daniel W; Fielding Kimberly A Humes David W; Humes Gail E $915,000
0 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 7/21 Dream Mountain Properties LLC Alley E Roberts Jr; Alley E Roberts Sr; Alley Fronda Throckmorton $899,000
1100 McGavock Nashville 37203 7/7 Richter David; Richter Kelly Davidson-Glassmeyer Shara; Glassmeyer Matthew $825,000
7581 Whites Creek, 0 Natchez Trace, 0 Hester Beasley Joelton 37080 7/2 Montgomery Kevin D; Montgomery Trina Stephens W E Jr Estate; Stephens Christian Trust; W E Stephens Jr Revocable Living Trust; Stephens Foundation Trust $805,950
1600 10th Nashville 37208 7/7 Southern Belle Apartments LLC Kelly Amani $800,000
3921 Gallatin Nashville 37216 7/28 Fire Wall LLC Ringemann Amon; Ringemann Anna $800,000
807 Gallatin Madison 37115 7/2 Taylormade Contracting LLC Arc Db5Prop001 LLC $800,000
2528 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 7/21 Richland South LLC Dover Glen Investors LLC $800,000
3629 End Nashville 37205 7/19 Pinnacle Dev Co Inc Michael And Karen Tabor Revocable Trust $795,000
0 Hicks Nashville 37221 7/22 Land Group LLC Merko Investments LLC $750,000
817 Monroe Nashville 37208 7/29 Monroe Nashville LP Lipschutz Louis $750,000
3862 Hutson Nashville 37216 7/27 3862 Hutson LLC Hoskinson Bill J; Hoskinson Billy; Hoskinson Christy Jo Berberich $700,000
2827 Azalea Nashville 37204 7/30 Kimmerer Christian P Brown-Hunt Cathy Executrix; Corenflos Jerry Troy Estate $675,000
7215, 7221, 7227 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 7/6 Coleman Robert G; Harris-Coleman Karen L Waller Debora L; Waller Ronald E $660,000
1100 Campbell Goodlttsvll 37072 7/13 Johnston Nathan Johnston James E $650,000
0 Brick Church Whites Cr 37189 7/2 Amin Siddarth; Patel Janak Helson Robert C; McCammon Gordon F $650,000
4888 Lickton Whites Cr 37189 7/9 4888 Lickton Pike LLC Brown Ronald Douglas $600,000
4730 Nolensville Nashville 37211 7/7 Abdelmessih Maryam; Abib Amir; Wasif Nader E Murphy Teresa L $600,000
500 Trinity Nashville 37207 7/30 500Et Holdings LLC Revey Jessica; Revey Scott $599,000
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 7/14 Oguz Ipek Brown Bag LLC $595,000
1210 Keller Nashville 37216 7/8 Kostrzewa Chelsea; Otoole Scott Blackacre Dev Co LLC $589,000
5100 Linbar Nashville 37211 7/16 Say Alhauter Inc Full Service Residential Solutions LLC $575,000
1233 4th Nashville 37208 7/6 Saldana Leonard R Jr; Saldana Ronda M Byrnes Patrick J $552,600
4219 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 7/20 CNS LLC Brown & Associates $550,000
2608 Nolensville Nashville 37211 7/29 Nolensville Pike Enterprises LLC Sepehr Ron $550,000
601 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 7/22 Tomy & Simon LLC Binkley Bradley K; Binkley Leslie W $550,000
2245 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 7/27 Mekennon Daniel M; Nega Christian Lee Seung U $550,000
3116 Dickerson Nashville 37207 7/9 Park Venture Investment Co LLC Realty Income Corp $540,000
5060, 5070 Clarksville Whites Cr 37189 7/28 Ayala Jose; Ayala Maria Wheatley Edwin T Sr $524,900
417 Nawakwa Madison 37115 7/26 Shelton Dexter J; Shelton Kay B Neelys Bend Baptist Church $498,000
541 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 7/7 Winnington Therese Elizabeth; Winnington Peter Joseph Reedy James C; Reedy Marlene R $488,000
515 Menees Madison 37115 7/27 Shelby John H Odom Douglas G Jr Estate $482,000
2474 Union Hill Goodlttsvll 37072 7/15 Sluss Heather E; Sluss Hubert M II Eisley Stephanie; Michaelson Joshua $480,000
0 Hobson Antioch 37013 7/7 St Macarius The Great Coptic Orthodox Church Turner Family Living Trust $480,000
8663 Old Charlotte Pegram 37143 7/14 Iglesia Del Dios Vivo Columna Y Apoyo De La Verdad Nashville TN Chester J M Trustee $460,000
1363 Pleasant Hill Nashville 37214 7/23 Platinum Invest LLC Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; Community Invest LLC; Graffeo Steven E $450,000
6457 Holt Nashville 37211 7/13 Mohamad Bewar Doyle Joyce Holladay; Doyle Sean Wyman $450,000
301 Criddle Nashville 37219 7/2 Beck Katherine; Chopp Brian Miller James Norman $445,000
550 Harding Nashville 37211 7/8 Usa Condos LLC Muellenbach Connie; Muellenbach Tom $440,000
4888 Bull Run Ashland City 37015 7/6 Yates Glenn Wagner Harry A $427,001
812 Deercrossing Nashville 37220 7/27 Front Street 2017 LLC Adams John MacKenzie; Hart Spencer Lee IV $425,000
606 40th Nashville 37209 7/16 Moghadam Emily Johnson; Moghadam Michael Bullock Jeff; Ribeiro Richard $410,000
557 Veritas Nashville 37211 7/2 Everything & Grateful LLC Tilghman Andrew $401,000
124 Two Mile Goodlttsvll 37072 7/27 Johnson Jennifer L Arnett Matt $379,900
201 Rayon Old Hickory 37138 7/23 Hites Griffin N Morris Kelley; Morris Mark $355,000
811 Claylick Whites Cr 37189 7/1 Bowden David Scott Karen; Wair Claude E; Scott Karen L $350,000
510 Basswood Nashville 37209 7/23 Whitson Albert Christopher Bernstein Jaima $350,000
3211 Coney Nashville 37216 7/1 Ireland Shawn Criswell Jerry Wayne $325,000
417 Myatt Madison 37115 7/30 Foodtown Inc Alkhatib Omar J; Al-Khatib Amor J $295,000
912 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 7/30 3970 Old Milton LLC Pbnj Management LLC $295,000
5240 Greenleaf Nashville 37211 7/30 Hernandez Fernando Ruiz; Ruiz Camila Mercer Dana K; Mercer Terron D $285,000
726 Fox Ridge Brentwood 37027 7/28 Tate Brian; Tate Dina Ely Shelbie K; Means Margaret; Ely Shelbie Katherine $266,000
414 Hill Nashville 37220 7/21 Gonzalez Gladys E Griffin Charles R; Smithson-Griffin Sonia; Stacey Jennifer D $260,000
2700 Booker Nashville 37208 7/8 Gravert-Spitzer Stephanie Ellen Living Dev Concepts Inc $220,000
515 Menees Madison 37115 7/27 Brannom Diane; Brannom Michael Odom Douglas G Jr Estate $218,000
0 Stenberg Whites Cr 37189 7/6 Pitts Jacob Bates Michele; Bates Nicholas $200,000
708 Luann Antioch 37013 7/26 Ghabrush Samueil Mina Mouza; Sourial Eldaba $190,000
0 Lickton Whites Cr 37189 7/1 Woodcock Memorial Baptist Church Oneal Kenneth Furman; Oneal Patrick Genadius $178,000
2434 Fairbrook Nashville 37214 7/13 Marsh David C Wolter Amy J; Wolter Jim $165,000
2812 Union Hill Joelton 37080 7/23 Curtis John E Irvin Templet #8007445; Trllc 401K $140,000
420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 7/2 Scott Shellie Jessica 615 Investments LLC $134,900
555 Dupont Madison 37115 7/26 Shea-Cimino Caine Tays Keith; White Terri $128,000
0 Edenwold Madison 37115 7/20 Reids Towing & Recovery LLC Nouri Ali R; Nouri Ali Reza $125,000
370 WALLACE RD Nashville 37211 7/15 Tn Vape And Smoke Inc Cofer Lacey $120,000
0 Main Goodlttsvll 37072 7/23 Carney Ryan Clendenin Faye; Clendenin Roy F $100,033

