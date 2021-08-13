Wall Street slips as retail sales post steep drop in July

VOL. 45 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 13, 2021

Stocks are closing lower Tuesday, as data showed the coronavirus pandemic is still holding back the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday.

It was a much larger drop than the 0.3% decline Wall Street analysts had expected. Shares of Home Depot fell 4.3% after the company told investors that sales were slowing compared to last year, when locked-down Americans undertook home improvement projects.