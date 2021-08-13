S&P hits new record amid rising concerns about pandemic

VOL. 45 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 13, 2021

Stock indexes are closing at record highs on Wall Street Monday, despite rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe, as well as geopolitical concerns in Asia.

The S&P 500 index ended 0.3% higher after having been down as much as 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Shares of Tesla fell 4.3% after the U.S. government began investigating the company's automated driving feature, following a series of collisions with parked vehicles.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy companies.