Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 13, 2021

Sapong, Muyl lead Nashville to 5-2 win over DC United

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl each scored two goals and Nashville beat D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday night.

After Frédéric Brillant headed home a corner kick by Julian Gressel to open the scoring for D.C. United in the third minute, Sapong answered in the 14th and gave Nashville (7-2-10) the lead for good when his header, off a perfectly placed cross by Hany Mukhtar, made it 2-1 in the 31st minute.

Mukhtar added a goal in the 37th before Ola Kamara scored to pull D.C. United (8-8-3) to 3-2 just before halftime. Kamara has scored in each of the last seven games and has eight goals over that span.

Muyl beat goalkeeper Jon Kempin with a roller in the 80th minute and converted from the penalty spot in the 87th to cap the scoring. The 25-year-old Muyl had his first multi-goal game March 16, 2019, for the New York Red Bulls.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0