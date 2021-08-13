Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 13, 2021

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as Big Tech climbs

Major U.S. stock indexes shook off a weak start and ended higher Thursday, notching another round of record highs for the S&P 500 and, just barely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 0.3%. Small-company stocks fell.

Gains for several big technology companies including Apple countered weakness in other sectors including industrial companies.

News on the economy was mixed. Unemployment claims fell for the third straight week, another sign the job market is healing. However, wholesale prices rose 1% last month.

