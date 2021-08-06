Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

S&P 500, Dow industrials mark records but Nasdaq lags behind

The Associated Press

Updated 3:18PM
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Weakness in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%.

Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%.

Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.

