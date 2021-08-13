Metro Council approves grants to 21 nonprofits

VOL. 45 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 13, 2021

Metro Council has approved 21 Opportunity Grants to nonprofits working to enhance community safety and reduce violence in Nashville-Davidson County. This is the first round of funding from the $2 million Community Safety Partnership Fund, which Metro Nashville created with Governor’s Grant dollars earlier this year.

They include:

• $5,000 to The F.I.N.D. (Families in Need of Direction) Design to provide services that promote healing and safety

• $5,000 to Raphah Institute to provide resources to support services and programs that address harm and trauma

• $5,000 to Why We Can’t Wait to provide services that support anti-violence activities

• $5,000 to Backfield in Motion to provide resources to support educational instruction

• $5,000 to Dads Against Destruction to provide resources for services and programs supporting incarcerated and formerly incarcerated fathers

• $5,000 to Galaxy Star Drug Awareness, d/b/a Nashville Peacemakers to provide resources for services and programs supporting anti-violence activities for Nashville youth

• $5,000 to Fountain of Life Ministries to provide anti-gang support for Nashville youth

• $5,000 to The Infinity Fellowship, Inc. to provide resources for youth arts programs

• $5,000 to International Boxing Academy of Nashville IBAN to support anti-violence social skills

• $5,000 to Jefferson Street Bills Youth Football & Cheer Program to support youth sports

• $5,000 to The Brothers Round Table, Inc.to support business, education, civic engagement, and social uplift programs for Nashville residents

• $5,000 to HUGGS for Inspirational Men and Women to provide resources for services and programs supporting ex-offenders

• $5,000 to Before and After 615 to provide resources for services and programs addressing homelessness and reentry persons

• $5,000 to Positive Inner-City Kids to provide resources for inner city youth programming

• $5,000 to BULLETPROOFED, INC. to provide resources for life skills training and development

• $5,000 to Creative Girls Rock to provide resources for services and programs that support the education and empowerment of young girls and women

• $5,000 to United Brotherhood Ministry, Inc. to provide anti-violence and anti-gang support for Nashville youth

• $5,000 to Still Standing to support youth mentoring programs

• $5,000 to H.O.P.E. (Home of Potential and Excellence) to provide a safe nurturing environment for elementary school aged children that fosters academic, social emotional and physical engagement

• $5,000 to Impact Youth Outreach to provide resources for youth, scholarship, mentorship, community service and educational programming

• $5,000 to Transitional Housing & Work Programs of Davidson County, Inc. to support programs providing housing, work and services for ex-offenders

• $5,000 to Gideon’s Army to support programs to keep children safe from gun violence, in school, and out of the prison system

Nonprofits must be registered with the federal Internal Revenue Service and the Tennessee Secretary of State in order to be eligible for funding. Groups with budgets of more than $50,000 must also have an audit from the most recent fiscal year. Grant recipients will be required to enter into a contract with Metro and provide a report on expenditures at the end of the calendar year.

The Community Safety Partnership Fund will post an application for larger Implementation Grants later this month. The Fund will award additional Opportunity Grants in the fall.

Valkyrie launches new investment vehicle

Nashville-based Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC, the sponsor of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie Algorand Trust and the Valkyrie Polkadot Trust, has launched its fourth investment vehicle, the Valkyrie Dash Trust.

The Trust is the first investment vehicle at Valkyrie to invest solely in Dash, the digital asset that powers the Dash Network. The primary investment objective of the Trust is to reflect the value of Dash held within, to offer investors access and exposure to the cryptocurrency in an insurable, cost-effective manner.

This Trust launch comes on the heels of multiple trust launches this year and precedes a handful of additional investment vehicles currently in the works from Valkyrie. It also comes only one week after the launch of DashDirect, a groundbreaking instant-savings retail app that allows users to pay with Dash cryptocurrency and obtain exclusive discounts on everyday purchases at over 155,000 national chain retailers and mom-and-pop shops in the U.S. DashDirect can be used at myriad familiar favorite brick-and-mortar as well as online retailers such as Best Buy, DoorDash, Instacart, CVS, Lowe’s, Staples, The Home Depot, Autozone, GameStop, Chili’s, Ulta, Chipotle, Subway, American Eagle and more.

Nashville Biosciences partners with Verantos

Nashville Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has joined Verantos, the market leader in high-validity, real-world evidence generation, in a collaboration focused on the use of curated data sources and artificial intelligence to power advanced RWE studies.

The collaboration leverages Nashville Biosciences’ clinical and genomic database of more than 3 million de-identified longitudinal medical records and over 260,000 linked genetic samples with Verantos’ technological expertise to develop data sets enriched with AI-generated insights.

Leeland Ekstrom, chief operating officer of Nashville Biosciences, stated this relationship will accelerate research that ultimately benefits patients.

The two companies will collaborate across therapeutic areas, initially focusing on developing heart failure and asthma cohorts.

Vanderbilt athletics joins The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp., the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic network, has signed-on to be an official chiropractic partner of Vanderbilt University Athletics.

“Chiropractic care is the anchor for any athletic performance and wellness regimen, and The Joint continues to demonstrate its value by ensuring athletes compete at peak performance levels,” says Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. “We are honored to be an official chiropractic partner of Vanderbilt Athletics and wish the Commodores continued success in their sports seasons.’’

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

There are 12 The Joint Chiropractic clinics located in Nashville and the surrounding area.

Fisk adds virtual reality learning model

Fisk University students will attend in-person classes this fall at one of the first virtual reality campuses in the nation.

Fisk, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR have teamed up to launch a first-of-its-kind interactive 5G-powered VR human cadaver lab for students in pre-med and biology-related majors.

This new model of learning combines the in-person classroom experience with 5G-powered VR technology, enabling students to explore the complete skeletal structure, muscle structure and the 11 human organ systems while still engaging in-person with their classmates and instructors.

Inside the lab, students will examine the internal organs of various human systems, and the professor can even remove the organs from the body and pass them around for students to hold and open. Students will have the ability to enlarge the organ to a size large enough where they can even step inside to better learn how it works. In addition to organ systems, the cadavers will also include complete skeletal and muscle structures.

In the past, Fisk has not purchased cadavers due to the high cost and maintenance. But with a virtual cadaver lab, the university can offer state-of-the-art scientific learning that’s affordable and easy to maintain. Virtual cadavers do not degrade, and over time additional specialties can be added to the software such as surgical procedures, comparative learning between human and animal as well as microbiology at the cellular level.

Cousins acquires Neuhoff property

Cousins Properties of Atlanta has entered into a 50/50 joint venture to develop a mixed-use project in Nashville.

The company entered the agreement with a large, institutional investor to develop a transformative mixed-use project known as Neuhoff in the Germantown.

The initial phase will consist of 448,000 square feet of office and retail space plus 542 multi-family units. Construction has recently commenced with initial delivery beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022.

New City Properties is serving as the development manager of the project on behalf of Cousins and its joint venture partner. Cousins’ investment of $275 million represents a 50% ownership interest in the initial phase as well as a phase II site and associated infrastructure that can accommodate 275,000 square feet of additional space and rights to adjacent land parcels for future development.

N.J. health care company moving to Brentwood

Currax Pharmaceuticals will relocate its headquarters from New Jersey to Brentwood.

A specialty biopharmaceutical company, Currax is dedicated to expanding access to clinically differentiated, underappreciated medicines – both branded and generic.

The move accelerates Currax’s ability to implement its go-forward strategy, accommodating its expanding commercial organization and continued company growth and development.

Currax’s new headquarters will have approximately 35 employees and will serve as the central office for leadership and home office teams. The company’s expanding salesforce will continue to report in from across the country.

SVP-Singer Holdings sale has been completed

Platinum Equity has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the world’s largest consumer sewing machine company with its corporate headquarters in Nashville.

Existing shareholders and management have retained a meaningful equity interest. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SVP Worldwide accounts for more than one out of three consumer sewing machines sold worldwide through three iconic brands: SINGER, VIKING and PFAFF. The company’s products are sold across a network of sewing machine dealers, mass retailers, specialty shops, online retailers, distributors and the company’s 180 retail stores.

SVP Worldwide CEO Carl-Martin Lindahl and Executive Chairman Stan Rosenzweig, who both joined the company in 2018, will continue in their roles following the change in ownership.