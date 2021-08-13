VOL. 45 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 13, 2021

Tomato Art Fest. This two-day event will include a tomato art show, a home decorating contest, a “push, pull and wear” parade, a bloody mary garden party and more. The parade will take place in the Five Points neighborhood. Participation is free, but registration is required. This event is free and open to all ages. Friday: 5-10 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Information

AUG. 14-15

African American Cultural Family Celebration

Cheekwood will debut its inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration featuring a weekend of activities highlighting the visual and performing arts. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy activities throughout Cheekwood’s gardens. The celebration will feature art activities, workshops, local food trucks and bar stations. It also will feature live musical performances by Brassville, the Shindellas, Jason Eskridge, Lauren McClinton, Bryant Taylorr and more. In the Museum, visitors will learn about the renowned Nashville artist and first Black artist to have a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, William Edmondson, with special tours and panel discussions on the exhibition The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments and Stonework. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Complimentary tickets are being distributed through the Organized Neighbors of Edgehill and other community partners. Complimentary admission also may be requested directly through Cheekwood.org. Information

THROUGH AUG. 21

Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and this year two favorites fairs have joined to bring even more fun and excitement. After more than a century at the Nashville Fairgrounds, the Tennessee State Fair has moved to Wilson County. Gates open: Monday-Friday 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m., Sunday noon. Rides close at midnight on weekdays, 1 a.m. weekends. Adults $12, Children 6-12 $6, 5 and younger free. 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 14

UPCDC Drive-thru Mobile Food Pantry

First come, first serve. 290 East Winchester Street, Gallatin. Information

MONDAY, AUG. 16

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Sen. Bill Hagerty will present a Senate update. Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Chamber Members, $18 for reservations made by noon Friday, Aug. 13. $20 after deadline and $25 at door. Non-members, $25. Reservations required. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 17

Lebanon Wilson County - Business Before Hours

Connect with fellow Chamber members at Business Before Hours. 7:30-9 a.m. Fiddlers Grove Picnic Pavilion, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

Williamson County Job Fair

Williamson, Inc. is partnering with American Job Center and Visit Franklin. Fourth floor of the McEwen Northside Building, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, with free parking at 4000 Rush Street. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free event, bring resume. Information

Chamber West: Nashville Economic Update

Complimentary parking vouchers will be provided for self-parking. Bring your ticket in with you for validation. Hilton Nashville Green Hills, 3801 Cleghorn Avenue. Register to attend. Free. Information

GYP Let’s Do Lunch

Join Gallatin Young Professionals at various local eateries each month and grow your network. Double Dogs, 1620 Nashville Pike. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

AUG. 20-21

Full Moon Picking Party

This unique bluegrass music series is one of Nashville’s most popular outdoor events, attracting families, friends and dog lovers from all over to hear local musicians play together under the full moon at Percy Warner Park, one of Nashville’s more picturesque settings. Enjoy traditional bluegrass music, fare from local food trucks and more. 6-10 p.m. with gate opening at 5:30. Information