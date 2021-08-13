Titans also relying on Farley, Dupree comebacks

VOL. 45 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 13, 2021

Taylor Lewan isn’t the only key Titan player coming off an injury to make his way back onto the practice field in this training camp.

Two vital additions on defense, who began camp on the injured list, are back and now being eased back into practice.

Cornerback Caleb Farley, the team’s No. 1 draft pick, has been activated from the non-football injury list and has been slowly eased into drills. Bigger than most corners, the 6-foot-2 Farley has looked smooth in coverage in the early portion of his return.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen says the real challenge for Farley will be when he can be full go in team drills.

“He has been engaged in meetings,’’ Bowen explains. “I think he is soaking everything up. Jackrabbit (Jenkins) has helped him tremendously in that regard. He is always in his ear, teaching, coaching, giving him pointers and different things.

“Time will tell, he has got to get out here and go. We are doing drills right now and that is great, but when he has to line up across from somebody and actually cover them, we will see what it is.”

The other important player making his way back is outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who is coming off ACL surgery from in December when he was still with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and, like Farley, is being eased back in with the goal to be ready for Sept. 12.

His focus is now catching up in the communication with his teammates and knowledge of the playbook.

“Personally, as far as how I feel, I was already close,’’ Dupree says. “My knee is holding up pretty good. The doctor did a great job, and the rehab went great. That aspect of it is behind me, but now it’s just staying on top of that, and going out here with these guys and getting that communication down, because it’s a whole different communication than what I’ve been used to.”