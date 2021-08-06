Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

Big South Fork: Camping free on National Parks anniversary

Updated 7:10AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

ONEIDA (AP) — The Big South Fork National Recreation Area along the Kentucky-Tennessee border is celebrating a national parks milestone by offering free camping later this month.

The National Park Service will mark its 105th year on Aug. 25. The Big South Fork will offer free camping at the Alum Ford campground and free backcountry permits that day.

The Alum campground is near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. The Sheltowee Trace Trail passes through the campground.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0