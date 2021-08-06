Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

Stocks are ending another jagged day mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq slipped 0.5%.

Crude oil rose 2.7% after slumping the day before. Food distributor Sysco surged 6.5% after reporting results that were much better than analysts were expecting.

Kansas City Southern jumped 7.5% after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.35%.