Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

Stocks end a wobbly day lower, edging below recent records

The Associated Press

Updated 3:23PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses as oil prices took another turn lower.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 2.6% following a decline of 7.7% last week. That helped pull energy companies lower. Occidental Petroleum fell 3%.

Technology companies also weighed down the broader market. Companies are still turning out their latest quarterly earnings reports.

Tyson Foods climbed 8.7% after turning in a strong report card.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.32%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0