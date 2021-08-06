Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021
Stocks end a wobbly day lower, edging below recent records
The Associated Press
Updated 3:23PM
Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses as oil prices took another turn lower.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 2.6% following a decline of 7.7% last week. That helped pull energy companies lower. Occidental Petroleum fell 3%.
Technology companies also weighed down the broader market. Companies are still turning out their latest quarterly earnings reports.
Tyson Foods climbed 8.7% after turning in a strong report card.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.32%.