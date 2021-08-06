Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

Meharry requiring vaccinations for employees

NASHVILLE (AP) — Another medical establishment in Nashville is requiring employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meharry Medical College President and CEO and Professor of Internal Medicine James Hildreth made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, WSMV-TV reported. Meharry joins Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Ascension St. Thomas in requiring that employees get the vaccine.

Hildreth said employees will have until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated. A vaccine requirement was already in place for students and clinical staff.

