Meharry requiring vaccinations for employees

VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Another medical establishment in Nashville is requiring employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meharry Medical College President and CEO and Professor of Internal Medicine James Hildreth made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, WSMV-TV reported. Meharry joins Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Ascension St. Thomas in requiring that employees get the vaccine.

Hildreth said employees will have until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated. A vaccine requirement was already in place for students and clinical staff.