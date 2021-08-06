CEO of state-funded nonprofit Launch Tennessee stepping down

VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — The president and CEO of Launch Tennessee has stepped down, a state official said.

Van Tucker had been serving in the role since December after previously working as the organization's chief operating officer, Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, said in a news release.

Launch Tennessee is a state-funded nonprofit that helps support startups and entrepreneurs across the state.

A national search will begin immediately to fill the leadership role. Abby Trotter has been appointed as the interim CEO. Trotter is the founding partner at Hall Strategies, a Nashville-based public and government relations firm.

"Van has been a valuable asset to the LaunchTN team, and her leadership has made a great impact on Tennessee's entrepreneurial landscape," Rolfe said.