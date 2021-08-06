Lipscomb University picks ex-state commissioner as president

VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Lipscomb University has picked a former Tennessee education commissioner to become the Nashville school's new president.

The university says Candice McQueen on Sept. 7 will become the 18th president and first female CEO at the 130-year-old Christian liberal arts institution of about 5,000 students.

McQueen became Tennessee's education commissioner in January 2015 under former Gov. Bill Haslam. She previously served at Lipscomb as senior vice president and dean of Lipscomb's College of Education.

McQueen will replace L. Randolph Lowry III. Lowry will continue in his role until McQueen comes on board. He will transition after 16 years as president to become chancellor following a yearlong sabbatical.