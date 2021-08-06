Oldcastle APG to expand operations in Tennessee

VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Oldcastle APG will expand its operations in Clarksville, creating 45 new jobs, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced.

Oldcastle APG will invest $10.2 million to expand its existing facilities in order to increase production of concrete paver products, which are used in home renovations, commercial projects and roadways, according to a news release Wednesday.

Oldcastle APG has more than 180 locations across the country, including 36 in Tennessee. The company is a leading manufacturer of concrete building and hardscape products.

"When an existing company chooses to expand in Tennessee, it is a clear indication of our successful economic policies and highly-skilled workforce," Lee said in a statement. "Oldcastle APG is a valued member of the Montgomery County community, and I'm thankful for its continued investment in Tennessee."