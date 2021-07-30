Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 31 | Friday, July 30, 2021

Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling S&P 500 below record

Updated 3:21PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling the S&P 500 index below the record high it had set a day earlier.

The benchmark index fell 0.5%, weighed down by losses in industrial companies, banks, and consumer-facing companies.

A disappointing report on the job market helped discourage would-be buyers. Payroll processor ADP said employment at private companies was weaker than expected last month.

The government's broader jobs report comes out on Friday.

Investors brushed off solid earnings from several large companies, sending shares of General Motors and CVS lower.

Oil prices fell more than 3%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0