Haslam joins Tennessee push for 'right to work' amendment

VOL. 45 | NO. 31 | Friday, July 30, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Gov. Bill Haslam will serve as a prominent backer of a campaign to put Tennessee's law prohibiting a company and a union from requiring workers to pay union dues or fees into the state Constitution.

A news release says the Republican will serve as treasurer of the Yes on 1 Committee for the so-called right-to-work amendment on the ballot in November 2022.

The state's law has been on the books since 1947, but Republican lawmakers have completed the lengthy process to put it on the ballot as a constitutional amendment.

Business interests are backing the change, while unions are opposing it.

The Yes on 1 Committee says the constitutional amendment would make it harder to repeal the law in place. Opponents counter that the measure discourages workers from joining unions in a state where unions already have very little foothold.