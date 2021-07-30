Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 31 | Friday, July 30, 2021

Haslam joins Tennessee push for 'right to work' amendment

Updated 7:10AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Gov. Bill Haslam will serve as a prominent backer of a campaign to put Tennessee's law prohibiting a company and a union from requiring workers to pay union dues or fees into the state Constitution.

A news release says the Republican will serve as treasurer of the Yes on 1 Committee for the so-called right-to-work amendment on the ballot in November 2022.

The state's law has been on the books since 1947, but Republican lawmakers have completed the lengthy process to put it on the ballot as a constitutional amendment.

Business interests are backing the change, while unions are opposing it.

The Yes on 1 Committee says the constitutional amendment would make it harder to repeal the law in place. Opponents counter that the measure discourages workers from joining unions in a state where unions already have very little foothold.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0