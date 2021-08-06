VOL. 45 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 6, 2021

Wilson County Young Professionals. An opportunity to connect, be involved and give back to the community. This 40-and-younger group meets on the first Friday of each month. Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon. 8-9 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

First Friday

Topic: Your Small Business Resource Maximizing Your Team and Yourself. Guest speaker: John B. Conger III, executive adviser for Culture Index. Williamson, Inc. Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. 8-9 a.m. Information

AUG. 6-14

Williamson County Fair

Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. Fee: General admission, $9 for adult, $5 for children. Family Fun Pass $28.50 for two adults, two. Monday-Thursday: Building Hours, 6-10 p.m., midway 11 p.m. Friday: 6-10 p.m., midway midnight; Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., midway midnight; Sunday: noon-10 p.m., midway 11 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Friday. Please note: Clear Bag Policy. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 7

Robertson County Republicans

Guest speaker: Stephen Skelton, founder and director of the American Bible Project. The monthly breakfast meets the first Saturday of each month at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Breakfast and fellowship begin at 8:30 a.m., program starts at 9 a.m. Information

Gallatin Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

100 backpacks to be given away. Student must be present. Free food, free parking and music. Martin’s Chicken & Waffles, 207 S. Water Ave. Information

SUNDAY, AUG. 8

Vintage Base Ball

Stones River Scouts versus Phoenix of East Nashville (11 a.m.) and Cumberland Club of Nashville versus Nashville Maroons (2 p.m.) at Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro. Information

MONDAY, AUG. 9

Shop with a Cop Santa Classic Golf Tournament

Proceeds from this event will be used for the annual holiday shopping program. Children from economically struggling families are paired with Gallatin police and firefighters, and Sumner County EMA and sheriffs for Christmas shopping. Tennessee Grasslands, Lake Course, 981 Plantation Blvd., Gallatin. Course Registration 10 a.m., Shotgun start at noon. $600 per team, everything included. Information

QPR Training

QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. QPR is the most widely taught Gatekeeper training in the world. Join us for a free certificate training session on QPR for you to use in both your personal and professional life. QPR is designed to raise public awareness about suicide and help people better identify individuals who are at risk. Fee: Free and lunch included. 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Parking, 4000 Rush Street. Registration required for this event. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 10

One Hour Wonder

A quarterly opportunity for members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month, Richard Suter of Richard Suter Photography speaks on “Capturing Your Business.” Registration is required. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Rutherford Co. Chamber Business after Hours

Members are encouraged to attend this informal, social networking event designed to connect you with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Bring plenty of business cards. Murfreesboro Municipal Airport. $10 for members, $20 future members. No registration is required. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, 1930 Memorial Blvd. Information

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street. 6-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11

IBC Global Update

The Nashville Chamber’s International Business Council, in partnership with the Center for International Business at Belmont University, TN World Affairs Council and Baker Donelson, invite you to a Global Update featuring Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta, Javier Diaz de Leon. Discussion will include the latest in US-Mexico business connections. Moderating the event will be IBC advisory board member John Scannapieco. 9-10 a.m. Belmont University: Massey Boardroom, 1900 Belmont Blvd., Jack C. Massey College of Business, fourth floor. Chamber members $25, future members $40. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

Chamber Chat

Making the most of your membership investment is important, as your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Join the Zoom Meeting to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Meeting via Zoom. Information