Gov Lee: Student proficiency declines seen in pandemic

VOL. 45 | NO. 31 | Friday, July 30, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — The first Tennessee state-level data showing student academic achievement since the COVID-19 pandemic began shows declines in proficiency through all subjects and grades, Gov. Bill Lee's office said.

"These results show that COVID-19 has disrupted learning in every school district in Tennessee," Lee said in a news release. "We're grateful for the dedication of our educators and districts who worked to mitigate this loss over the past year, and we're committed to implementing long-term strategies and investments to get our students back on track."

Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced the spring Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program state level results on Monday.

There was a 95% student participation rate on the TCAP, the news release said.

"Since last school year, districts, schools, and educators have worked tirelessly to adapt to this new reality, met and exceeded ambitious goals to ensure our students tested, and are ready to start the new school year strong," Schwinn said.

The governor's office said the test results showed decreases in students scoring "mastered" and "on track," while there was an increase in students scoring "below." Tennessee did not see the severe proficiency drops that some states experienced during the pandemic, the release said.