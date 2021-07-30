VOL. 45 | NO. 31 | Friday, July 30, 2021

US stocks close mixed after posting their 6th monthly gain The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Monday after a day of choppy trading.

Investors were balancing unease about the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant against another round of encouraging company earnings.

The S&P 500 lost 0.2% It was slightly higher for much of the day before turning lower in the last half-hour of trading. Roughly 150 members of the index will report their results this week, and the July jobs report comes out on Friday.

Square rose 10.2% after saying it would acquire the "buy now, pay later" company Afterpay for $29 billion.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.17%.