3 apply for judicial opening in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Trial Court Vacancy Commission says three people have applied to be a circuit court judge in the state's Third Judicial District, which encompasses Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.

According to a news release Wednesday, the applicants are Crystal Jessee, James Bradley Mercer and William E. Phillips II. The judicial vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Thomas J. Wright, who will leave the bench on Sept. 2.

Jessee owns a private law firm in Greeneville. Mercer is an assistant district attorney in Greeneville. Phillips works for his family's private firm in Rogersville and is the city attorney for Rogersville and Church Hill.

Applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been residents of Tennessee for at least five years and are residents of the Third Judicial District.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a video conference hearing on the applications on Aug. 31.