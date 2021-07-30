Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 31 | Friday, July 30, 2021
Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks. A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Chamber 101 Orientation
An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 31
20th annual Music City Brewer’s Festival
More than 40 breweries will be featured. Entertainment will include live music throughout the event from DJ Haden Carpenter and DJ Rod Youree and a large interactive game zone. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Nashville Humane Association. Several dogs available for adoption will be at the event. 5-9 p.m. Music City Walk of Fame Park. Fees: Designated driver: $20 + tax; General admission: $49 for 5 p.m. entry, $40 for 6 p.m. entry $35 for 7 p.m. entry plus tax; VIP: $79 plus tax. This is a 21+ event. Information
Cheatham County School Board
The Cheatham County School Board meets once a month at Ashland City Elementary. Public forum is first on the agenda (lasting no longer than 30 min.) followed by the regular meeting. 7-9 p.m. Information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
Coffee & Connect
Network with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals as they rotate coffee shops around Gallatin. Black Press #3, 1188 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Information
Williamson Leads Exchange
Expand your network and build new business relationships. Lunch will not be provided. This is a members-only event. The Power Room at Williamson Inc., 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Registration needed to attend. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Health care Roundtable meeting
Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
Sports Council Division Meeting
Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon. Noon-1 p.m. Information
Nashville Merging Leaders Awards
Young professionals in 14 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community will be honored at this 14th annual event. 5-10 p.m. Lipscomb University’s Collins Alumni Auditorium. After-party at the SkyBar in the Hilton Green Hills. Information
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Wilson County Young Professionals
Wilson County Young Professionals provides professional opportunities to connect, be involved and give back to the community. This 40-and-younger group meets on the first Friday of each month. Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon. 8-9 a.m. Information
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
“Maximizing Your Team and Yourself” with guest speaker John B. Conger III, executive adviser for Culture Index. Williamson, Inc. Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. 8-9 a.m. Information
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Robertson County Republicans
Guest speaker: Stephen Skelton, founder and director of the American Bible Project. The monthly breakfast meets every first Saturday of the month at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard in Springfield. Breakfast and fellowship begin at 8:30 a.m., program starts at 9 a.m. Information
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Vintage Base Ball
Stones River Scouts versus Phoenix of East Nashville (11 a.m.) and Cumberland Club of Nashville versus Nashville Maroons (2 p.m.) at Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro. Information
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Rutherford Business after Hours
Rutherford Chamber members are encouraged to attend this informal, social-networking event to connect you with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Bring plenty of business cards. Murfreesboro Municipal Airport. $10 for members, $20 future members. No registration is required. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, 1930 Memorial Boulevard. Information
Cheatham County Democratic Party
All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street. 6-8 p.m. Information