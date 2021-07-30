VOL. 45 | NO. 31 | Friday, July 30, 2021

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks. A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 31

20th annual Music City Brewer’s Festival

More than 40 breweries will be featured. Entertainment will include live music throughout the event from DJ Haden Carpenter and DJ Rod Youree and a large interactive game zone. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Nashville Humane Association. Several dogs available for adoption will be at the event. 5-9 p.m. Music City Walk of Fame Park. Fees: Designated driver: $20 + tax; General admission: $49 for 5 p.m. entry, $40 for 6 p.m. entry $35 for 7 p.m. entry plus tax; VIP: $79 plus tax. This is a 21+ event. Information

Cheatham County School Board

The Cheatham County School Board meets once a month at Ashland City Elementary. Public forum is first on the agenda (lasting no longer than 30 min.) followed by the regular meeting. 7-9 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

Coffee & Connect

Network with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals as they rotate coffee shops around Gallatin. Black Press #3, 1188 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Information

Williamson Leads Exchange

Expand your network and build new business relationships. Lunch will not be provided. This is a members-only event. The Power Room at Williamson Inc., 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Registration needed to attend. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 5

Health care Roundtable meeting

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Sports Council Division Meeting

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon. Noon-1 p.m. Information

Nashville Merging Leaders Awards

Young professionals in 14 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community will be honored at this 14th annual event. 5-10 p.m. Lipscomb University’s Collins Alumni Auditorium. After-party at the SkyBar in the Hilton Green Hills. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

Wilson County Young Professionals

Wilson County Young Professionals provides professional opportunities to connect, be involved and give back to the community. This 40-and-younger group meets on the first Friday of each month. Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon. 8-9 a.m. Information

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

“Maximizing Your Team and Yourself” with guest speaker John B. Conger III, executive adviser for Culture Index. Williamson, Inc. Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. 8-9 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 7

Robertson County Republicans

Guest speaker: Stephen Skelton, founder and director of the American Bible Project. The monthly breakfast meets every first Saturday of the month at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard in Springfield. Breakfast and fellowship begin at 8:30 a.m., program starts at 9 a.m. Information

SUNDAY, AUG. 8

Vintage Base Ball

Stones River Scouts versus Phoenix of East Nashville (11 a.m.) and Cumberland Club of Nashville versus Nashville Maroons (2 p.m.) at Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 10

Rutherford Business after Hours

Rutherford Chamber members are encouraged to attend this informal, social-networking event to connect you with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Bring plenty of business cards. Murfreesboro Municipal Airport. $10 for members, $20 future members. No registration is required. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, 1930 Memorial Boulevard. Information

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street. 6-8 p.m. Information