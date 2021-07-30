Top Davidson County commercial sales for Q2 2021

|1515 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|6/24
|Camden Music Row LLC
|Demonbreun Street Apts Inv LLC
|$157,943,500
|1 Lifeway
|Nashville
|37234
|5/13
|Lifeway Property Owner II LLC; Lifeway Property Owner LLC
|Lifeway Christian Resources Of The Southern Baptist Convention
|$95,000,000
|727 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|4/12
|Gep X Bell Road LLC
|Passco Overlook Dst
|$73,400,000
|"520, 700, 740, 750, 800, 1437 Cowan
|"
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|520 Cowan LP
|$54,606,000
|2 Dell
|Nashville
|37217
|5/13
|2 Dell Way LLC
|S&C Investors LLC
|$36,230,000
|111 Broadway
|Nashville
|37201
|5/14
|CR Broadway LLC
|Tower 111 Broadway LLC
|$36,000,000
|1816 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|6/25
|1818 Church Street LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 1 LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 2 LLC
|1818 LLC
|$35,500,000
|200 Madison
|Madison
|37115
|4/22
|Williams Portfolio 20 LLC
|Atlas Germantown LLC
|$33,600,000
|218, 226, 230, 234, 238 5th, 223, 237, 239 4th, 411 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|4/5
|Newco Arc LLC
|Arcade Co Inc
|$28,000,000
|101, 111 Airpark Center
|Nashville
|37217
|6/9
|Exeter Airpark Center Building 2 LLC
|Airpark East Owner LLC
|$27,342,000
|600 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|600 Cowan LP
|$21,318,000
|1600 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|4/28
|Cherner Esc Germantown LLC
|Evergreen at Werthan LLC
|$21,250,000
|Sulphur Dell Ballpark
|Nashville
|
|6/28
|PR Germantown LLC
|Sulphur Dell Land LLC
|$20,000,000
|900, 902, 910, 912, 914, 916 8th, 901, 909, 911, 913, 915, 917, 919, 921, 923, 925 Cowan
|Nashville
|37203
|6/2
|900 Eighth LP
|Eighth And Division Invs GP
|$19,587,629
|5319 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|5/20
|HH Center LLC
|Gold Inv USA Inc; Mishorim USA Inc; Park One USA Inc
|$18,000,000
|721 Madison
|Madison
|37115
|4/5
|721 Madison Square LLC
|Madison Square Partners LP
|$18,000,000
|12605 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|5/13
|Civf Vi-Tn2M01 & Tn2Wo1 LLC
|Old Hickory Industrial I LLC
|$17,600,000
|1433 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|IMI Tennessee LLC
|$17,415,400
|2 Vantage
|Nashville
|37228
|5/26
|Ivy Building Qozb LLC
|Gpt Tpg Vantage Way LLC
|$16,500,000
|0 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/14
|125 11th Ave Property Owner LLC
|Harwell Coleman A II; Jonathan M Harwell Separate Share Trust; Reh Investments LLC; Family Trust
|$16,000,000
|644 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|6/21
|NHC Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC
|Bahora TN Community Property Trust
|$15,840,000
|500 Cheyenne
|Madison
|37115
|4/8
|Royce Old Hickory Estates LLC
|Boggs Kurlander Steele LLC
|$14,503,813
|2298 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37228
|5/18
|Metrocenter South Owner LLC
|Belmont University
|$11,980,000
|825 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|4/30
|Sai Daya Inv LLC
|Kahiman LLC; Linda F Reeder Clerk And Master; Nashville Hotels LLC; Patel Nanue; Patel Sanjabhai D; Prisha Inv LLC; Shiv Inv Group GP
|$11,800,000
|550 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|5/18
|Metrocenter North Owner LLC
|Belmont University
|$10,520,000
|7 City
|Nashville
|37209
|5/18
|Broadstone Onecity LLC
|Nashcam LP
|$10,400,000
|2807 Grandview, 504, 508, 510, 512, 518, 520 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|6/10
|502 Thompson Lane LLC
|Furniture Warehouse & Showroom Inc
|$10,000,000
|831 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|4/13
|Urban Housing Solutions Inc
|Southwood Park Partners
|$10,000,000
|455 Swiss
|Nashville
|37211
|6/14
|Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV LLLP
|Swiss Ridge LP
|$9,800,000
|1420 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|1420 Cowan Part LLC
|$9,690,000
|2608 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|6/4
|Melrose California Investor LLC; Mtc Apartments Mortgage LLC
|Melrose II S Tic LLC
|$9,004,387
|4251 CENTURY FARMS
|Antioch
|37013
|6/17
|Chickering Cf LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$9,000,000
|1410, 1412 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/25
|Rethink Community Nashville Jv LLC
|TTF Invs LLC
|$8,750,000
|1425 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Advanced Plating Inc; Advance Plating Inc
|$8,667,800
|504 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|6/15
|504 4th Ave South LLC
|Jmj Enterprises Inc; George Mary; Madappallil George; Thana Gesis
|$8,510,000
|3670 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/25
|Nashville Industrial Flex GP
|Kevco Properties LLC
|$8,350,000
|801 Monroe, 1214 9th
|Nashville
|37208
|6/10
|Monroe Nashville LP
|Church at 9th & Rosa Parks LLC
|$7,525,000
|211 Deer Park
|Nashville
|37205
|6/24
|Strausser Frank H
|Vanderbilt University
|$7,250,000
|2337 Una Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|5/21
|Pc Antioch Pike GP
|Pebble Creek Apts LP; Pebble Creek Apts Ltd
|$7,200,000
|0 WILLIAM TURNER
|Antioch
|37013
|6/28
|Madison Century Farms Owner LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$6,300,000
|1821, 1823, 1831 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/23
|333 Choctaw I LLC; 333 Self Storage LLC; Wht Madison LLC
|Rivergate Warren LLC
|$6,094,000
|490, 520 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|4/6
|Op 490 Metroplex Property LLC
|HCA Realty Inc
|$6,000,000
|11 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|4/8
|Charles Property Partnership
|11 Music Circle South LLC
|$5,500,000
|901, 903 Meridian, 307, 309 Cleveland
|Nashville
|37207
|6/25
|Invent Communities Inc
|901 Meridian Bsd LLC
|$5,300,000
|809 Edgehill
|Nashville
|37203
|4/1
|Reservoir Zone 3 LLC
|Park at Hillside LLC
|$5,123,596
|1436 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Meadows Mark Steven
|$5,054,000
|118 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/21
|118 12th Avenue LLC
|KBH One LLC
|$5,000,000
|5410 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/5
|Dry Fork Properties LLC
|Paradigm Property Part
|$5,000,000
|108, 110 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|5/14
|Harwell Coleman A II; Family Trust U/W Robert E Harwell; Harwell Robert E II Estate
|Reh Inv LLC
|$4,276,667
|900, 902, 906, 908, 914, 926 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/17
|Nashville Leased Housing Assoc III LP
|Strategic Options Int LLC
|$4,200,000
|2909 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|6/17
|2909 Murfreesboro Pike Antioch LLC
|Walgreen Co
|$4,155,140
|1809 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/17
|1212 Broadway Partners
|Smd Prop LLC
|$4,100,000
|311 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|6/9
|309-311 Plus Park Blvd LLC
|Nashville Ghq Assoc LLC
|$4,050,000
|2814 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|5/10
|Warner Treg
|1221 Partners LLC
|$4,000,000
|100 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|5/28
|Jariwala Investments LLC
|Bellevue Management Inc
|$4,000,000
|2526 Sharondale
|Nashville
|37215
|5/11
|Mobley Brian; Mobley Michelle; Sharondale Drive Partners LLC
|Chaffin Emogene Long Estate
|$4,000,000
|2500 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|4/28
|Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 46 Dst
|Kpcd LLC; Tyner Dev LLC
|$3,850,000
|499 Swiss
|Nashville
|37211
|6/14
|Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV Lllp
|Delrose Court LP
|$3,700,000
|5030 Thoroughbred
|Brentwood
|37027
|6/10
|Afn Absprop002 LLC
|Arc Hr5Stp1001 LLC
|$3,650,000
|7655 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|4/14
|Lowe Orlando Branch LLC
|Bellevue Village Shopping Center II GP
|$3,575,000
|7001 Westbelt
|Nashville
|37209
|6/29
|Flavor Catering LLC
|Chemical Properties LLC
|$3,500,000
|471 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|6/1
|Byt Part GP
|Dk 471 Old Hickory LLC
|$3,327,000
|2200 8th
|Nashville
|37204
|4/26
|Cbee Holdings LLC
|Trammell Revocable Trust
|$3,300,000
|1815 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|5/13
|Walton_1815 Church-Nashville LLC
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$3,200,000
|363 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|4/8
|Octane Partners Wbr LLC
|Spiva Family Partners
|$3,200,000
|1429 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|1429 Cowan Part LLC
|$3,078,000
|5000 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/22
|Perkins Hermitage Investors LLC
|Five Thousand B LLC
|$3,000,000
|633 Green, 3426 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|4/26
|West Green Land Partners LLC
|West Green Land Partners LP
|$3,000,000
|5959 River
|Nashville
|37218
|6/4
|Figs Grotto LLC
|Rogers Barry; Rogers Julia
|$2,999,999
|1432 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|1432 Cowan Part LLC
|$2,774,000
|0 Hicks
|Nashville
|37221
|6/29
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|Merko Invs LLC
|$2,750,000
|5101 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|6/25
|Miller Rentals LLC
|Lohr Paul R III; Matthews Mary M
|$2,750,000
|120 Airpark Center
|Nashville
|37217
|4/1
|Airpark Property LLC
|Tsrp 10003 LLC; Turner Smsg LLC
|$2,715,000
|2100 Dunn
|Nashville
|37211
|6/24
|Tennessee Jed LLC
|Gagnier Group LLC
|$2,690,000
|7642 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|6/3
|TP Bellevue LLC
|Merrick And Central Road LLC
|$2,545,000
|3855 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/22
|Champion Car Wash LLC
|Lewis Bradford; Lewis Renee
|$2,500,000
|7285 Stringfellow
|Nashville
|37209
|6/4
|Pennington Austin B
|Hill Song Trust
|$2,500,000
|801 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|4/19
|Allstar Properties TN GP
|Harris Glenn A; Harris Judith G
|$2,500,000
|437 Enos Reed
|Nashville
|37210
|4/13
|Penske Truck Leasing Co LP
|Westfall-Odell Motors Inc; Jebb Realty Co
|$2,500,000
|6314 Hills Chapel, 6260 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|6/22
|Pigue Stephen D
|6260 Nolensville Road LLC; Hassanzadeh Shohreh; Nazemi Mohammad
|$2,450,000
|2002 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|5/5
|12 Lives LLC
|Fourteen5 Inc
|$2,400,000
|1110 48th
|Nashville
|37209
|6/1
|Baba O Land Co GP
|48th Avenue Part LLC
|$2,000,000
|5915, 5917 Charlotte, 332 Lellyet
|Nashville
|37209
|6/17
|Guerrier Dev LLC
|Page Mary Maxine Estate; Page Searcy B Jr; Page Terry L; Residuary Trust
|$2,000,000
|1125 Visco
|Nashville
|37210
|5/17
|Epsilon Realty Co
|Pellegrino Holdings LP
|$2,000,000
|5605, 5607 Ohio
|Nashville
|37209
|4/5
|Proctor Marble & Granite LLC
|Hashtag LLC
|$2,000,000
|4511 Elkins
|Nashville
|37209
|5/11
|4511 Elkins Avenue LLC
|Peatman James R; Peatman Vivica T
|$1,995,000
|9606 Highway 96
|Nashville
|37221
|6/22
|Fauth Anne; Fauth Peter
|Ernest Karen F; Ernest Todd W
|$1,900,000
|1107 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/7
|Music Row Dev LLC
|Miller Rentals LLC
|$1,885,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|6/2
|EGH Land Dev LLC
|Evergreen Hills GP
|$1,876,000
|2129 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|5/24
|Neighborhood Holdings LLC
|Richmond Clifford O
|$1,850,000
|145 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|6/18
|Kim Young Ho
|3Ls Properties Inc
|$1,835,000
|Whites Creek Pike
|Nashville
|37207
|5/10
|Allwaste Onsite LLC
|Coombs Harvey W
|$1,825,000
|2609, 2611, 2613 Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|5/11
|IPA Partners LLC
|Carter Charles D
|$1,800,000
|7305 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|6/15
|Whites Creek RV LLC
|Clayton Hc Inc
|$1,750,000
|2807 Biloxi
|Nashville
|37204
|6/14
|Semanchik Adam
|Semanchik Lucy; Semanchik Lucy A
|$1,750,000
|45 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|5/17
|TN Donuts Realty LLC
|45 Msw Partnership
|$1,675,000
|701 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37203
|4/20
|Circle South Lafayette LLC
|Smith Thomas Preston Estate
|$1,615,000
|3021 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|4/8
|Lyova LLC
|Bernard Gary; Bernard Jacqueline; Bernard Gary R; Bernard Jacqueline R
|$1,600,000
|2031 Richard Jones
|Nashville
|37215
|5/14
|Family Trust; Harwell Coleman A II; Harwell Robert E Estate
|Reh Inv LLC
|$1,590,000
|155 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37210
|5/28
|TN Justice Properties Inc
|Corenswet Partners LP
|$1,574,500
|1310, 1314, 1233 Lischey
|Nashville
|37207
|6/16
|Lischey Avenue Part LLC
|Ringemann Amon
|$1,550,000
|7978 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|6/2
|Riddle Inv Services Trust No.2
|Gm Enterprises LLC
|$1,525,000
|1105 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/9
|Music Row Dev LLC
|Jones Mary Loventhal
|$1,500,000
|4803 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/9
|Hdf Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Peach James L Sr; Peach Venetia K
|$1,475,000
|113 Cumberland
|Madison
|37115
|6/23
|MTA Acquisitions LLC
|Witzenburg Dennis L; Witzenburg Chatlotte E
|$1,400,000
|1926 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|6/11
|Shm Holdings LLC
|Gaw Jack L
|$1,400,000
|5866, 5916 Pettus
|Antioch
|37013
|4/19
|Real Estate Solutions Group LLC
|Green Trails LLC
|$1,365,000
|1219 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|5/25
|1219 4Th Ave South LLC
|Richey R Royce; Schrage Christy
|$1,325,000
|2850 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|6/11
|Bowen House Ventures LLC
|Bowen Arthur Jr; Gardner David William; Gardner Denny Carol; Gardner Donna
|$1,310,000
|4834 Drakes Branch
|Nashville
|37218
|6/24
|SDH Nashville LLC
|Db Part LLC
|$1,306,000
|8617 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|4/30
|Stonemeade Stream Farm LLC
|Sutton Bret; Sutton Bret Charles
|$1,302,500
|714, 716 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|5/25
|714 Gallatin Holdings LLC
|Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D
|$1,300,000
|7300 Old Hickory
|Whites Creek
|37189
|4/28
|Rabah Investment Properties LLC
|Pruitt John M
|$1,300,000
|0 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|6/30
|CRP/ECG Cane Ridge LLC
|Two Pikes LLC
|$1,280,000
|1800 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/17
|Wnr26-Rivergate LLC
|1800 Gallatin Investors
|$1,250,000
|2708 Old Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|5/4
|See Thru Dental Partners LLC
|2708 Old Elm Hill Pike Trust
|$1,230,000
|2331 Atrium
|Nashville
|37214
|6/15
|Nashville Ha Owner LLC
|Fwref Nashville Airport LLC
|$1,221,029
|1403 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|6/15
|Ffn2T LLC
|Curnutte Priscilla
|$1,200,000
|1281 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|5/18
|Third Basemen LLC
|Bento Nashville II LLC
|$1,200,000
|821 Shelby
|Nashville
|37206
|4/1
|TN Voices For Children Inc
|3Ls Properties Inc
|$1,150,000
|1103 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/24
|Scalise Justin Thomas; Shields Angela Delight
|Cream City Dev LLC
|$1,100,000
|1104 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|4/21
|466 Crescent Investors I LLC
|Soltani Brothers GP
|$1,100,000
|4319 Saundersville
|Old Hickory
|37138
|6/9
|Guerrier Dev LLC
|Unity Of Music City Inc; Unity Church For Positive Living Inc
|$1,088,451
|450 Professional Park
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|6/4
|Mathews Jeffrey W
|Rjc Properties LLC
|$1,085,000
|123 11th
|Nashville
|37206
|4/26
|Four Square Realty LLC
|Kent Jonathan M
|$1,085,000
|7959 Poplar Creek
|Nashville
|37221
|5/18
|Middle TN Properties LLC
|Bell Doris Jean Estate; Bell Joseph Keaton
|$1,030,000
|1222 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|6/21
|Synergy Holdings LLC
|Hackney Kenneth Wayne Sr; Hackney Linda Darlene
|$1,020,000
|3012 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|4/8
|Chana LLC
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$1,000,000