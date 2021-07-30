Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 31 | Friday, July 30, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for Q2 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, second quarter 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1515 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 6/24 Camden Music Row LLC Demonbreun Street Apts Inv LLC $157,943,500
1 Lifeway Nashville 37234 5/13 Lifeway Property Owner II LLC; Lifeway Property Owner LLC Lifeway Christian Resources Of The Southern Baptist Convention $95,000,000
727 Bell Antioch 37013 4/12 Gep X Bell Road LLC Passco Overlook Dst $73,400,000
"520, 700, 740, 750, 800, 1437 Cowan
" Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 520 Cowan LP $54,606,000
2 Dell Nashville 37217 5/13 2 Dell Way LLC S&C Investors LLC $36,230,000
111 Broadway Nashville 37201 5/14 CR Broadway LLC Tower 111 Broadway LLC $36,000,000
1816 Church Nashville 37203 6/25 1818 Church Street LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 1 LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 2 LLC 1818 LLC $35,500,000
200 Madison Madison 37115 4/22 Williams Portfolio 20 LLC Atlas Germantown LLC $33,600,000
218, 226, 230, 234, 238 5th, 223, 237, 239 4th, 411 Union Nashville 37219 4/5 Newco Arc LLC Arcade Co Inc $28,000,000
101, 111 Airpark Center Nashville 37217 6/9 Exeter Airpark Center Building 2 LLC Airpark East Owner LLC $27,342,000
600 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 600 Cowan LP $21,318,000
1600 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 4/28 Cherner Esc Germantown LLC Evergreen at Werthan LLC $21,250,000
Sulphur Dell Ballpark Nashville   6/28 PR Germantown LLC Sulphur Dell Land LLC $20,000,000
900, 902, 910, 912, 914, 916 8th, 901, 909, 911, 913, 915, 917, 919, 921, 923, 925 Cowan Nashville 37203 6/2 900 Eighth LP Eighth And Division Invs GP $19,587,629
5319 Mount View Antioch 37013 5/20 HH Center LLC Gold Inv USA Inc; Mishorim USA Inc; Park One USA Inc $18,000,000
721 Madison Madison 37115 4/5 721 Madison Square LLC Madison Square Partners LP $18,000,000
12605 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 5/13 Civf Vi-Tn2M01 & Tn2Wo1 LLC Old Hickory Industrial I LLC $17,600,000
1433 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc IMI Tennessee LLC $17,415,400
2 Vantage Nashville 37228 5/26 Ivy Building Qozb LLC Gpt Tpg Vantage Way LLC $16,500,000
0 11th Nashville 37203 5/14 125 11th Ave Property Owner LLC Harwell Coleman A II; Jonathan M Harwell Separate Share Trust; Reh Investments LLC; Family Trust $16,000,000
644 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 6/21 NHC Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC Bahora TN Community Property Trust $15,840,000
500 Cheyenne Madison 37115 4/8 Royce Old Hickory Estates LLC Boggs Kurlander Steele LLC $14,503,813
2298 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37228 5/18 Metrocenter South Owner LLC Belmont University $11,980,000
825 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 4/30 Sai Daya Inv LLC Kahiman LLC; Linda F Reeder Clerk And Master; Nashville Hotels LLC; Patel Nanue; Patel Sanjabhai D; Prisha Inv LLC; Shiv Inv Group GP $11,800,000
550 Great Circle Nashville 37228 5/18 Metrocenter North Owner LLC Belmont University $10,520,000
7 City Nashville 37209 5/18 Broadstone Onecity LLC Nashcam LP $10,400,000
2807 Grandview, 504, 508, 510, 512, 518, 520 Thompson Nashville 37211 6/10 502 Thompson Lane LLC Furniture Warehouse & Showroom Inc $10,000,000
831 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 4/13 Urban Housing Solutions Inc Southwood Park Partners $10,000,000
455 Swiss Nashville 37211 6/14 Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV LLLP Swiss Ridge LP $9,800,000
1420 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 1420 Cowan Part LLC $9,690,000
2608 Franklin Nashville 37204 6/4 Melrose California Investor LLC; Mtc Apartments Mortgage LLC Melrose II S Tic LLC $9,004,387
4251 CENTURY FARMS Antioch 37013 6/17 Chickering Cf LLC Century Farms LLC $9,000,000
1410, 1412 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/25 Rethink Community Nashville Jv LLC TTF Invs LLC $8,750,000
1425 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Advanced Plating Inc; Advance Plating Inc $8,667,800
504 4th Nashville 37210 6/15 504 4th Ave South LLC Jmj Enterprises Inc; George Mary; Madappallil George; Thana Gesis $8,510,000
3670 Central Hermitage 37076 6/25 Nashville Industrial Flex GP Kevco Properties LLC $8,350,000
801 Monroe, 1214 9th Nashville 37208 6/10 Monroe Nashville LP Church at 9th & Rosa Parks LLC $7,525,000
211 Deer Park Nashville 37205 6/24 Strausser Frank H Vanderbilt University $7,250,000
2337 Una Antioch Antioch 37013 5/21 Pc Antioch Pike GP Pebble Creek Apts LP; Pebble Creek Apts Ltd $7,200,000
0 WILLIAM TURNER Antioch 37013 6/28 Madison Century Farms Owner LLC Century Farms LLC $6,300,000
1821, 1823, 1831 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/23 333 Choctaw I LLC; 333 Self Storage LLC; Wht Madison LLC Rivergate Warren LLC $6,094,000
490, 520 Metroplex Nashville 37211 4/6 Op 490 Metroplex Property LLC HCA Realty Inc $6,000,000
11 Music Nashville 37203 4/8 Charles Property Partnership 11 Music Circle South LLC $5,500,000
901, 903 Meridian, 307, 309 Cleveland Nashville 37207 6/25 Invent Communities Inc 901 Meridian Bsd LLC $5,300,000
809 Edgehill Nashville 37203 4/1 Reservoir Zone 3 LLC Park at Hillside LLC $5,123,596
1436 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Meadows Mark Steven $5,054,000
118 12th Nashville 37203 4/21 118 12th Avenue LLC KBH One LLC $5,000,000
5410 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 4/5 Dry Fork Properties LLC Paradigm Property Part $5,000,000
108, 110 2nd Nashville 37201 5/14 Harwell Coleman A II; Family Trust U/W Robert E Harwell; Harwell Robert E II Estate Reh Inv LLC $4,276,667
900, 902, 906, 908, 914, 926 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/17 Nashville Leased Housing Assoc III LP Strategic Options Int LLC $4,200,000
2909 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 6/17 2909 Murfreesboro Pike Antioch LLC Walgreen Co $4,155,140
1809 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/17 1212 Broadway Partners Smd Prop LLC $4,100,000
311 Plus Park Nashville 37217 6/9 309-311 Plus Park Blvd LLC Nashville Ghq Assoc LLC $4,050,000
2814 12th Nashville 37204 5/10 Warner Treg 1221 Partners LLC $4,000,000
100 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 5/28 Jariwala Investments LLC Bellevue Management Inc $4,000,000
2526 Sharondale Nashville 37215 5/11 Mobley Brian; Mobley Michelle; Sharondale Drive Partners LLC Chaffin Emogene Long Estate $4,000,000
2500 Lebanon Nashville 37214 4/28 Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 46 Dst Kpcd LLC; Tyner Dev LLC $3,850,000
499 Swiss Nashville 37211 6/14 Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV Lllp Delrose Court LP $3,700,000
5030 Thoroughbred Brentwood 37027 6/10 Afn Absprop002 LLC Arc Hr5Stp1001 LLC $3,650,000
7655 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 4/14 Lowe Orlando Branch LLC Bellevue Village Shopping Center II GP $3,575,000
7001 Westbelt Nashville 37209 6/29 Flavor Catering LLC Chemical Properties LLC $3,500,000
471 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 6/1 Byt Part GP Dk 471 Old Hickory LLC $3,327,000
2200 8th Nashville 37204 4/26 Cbee Holdings LLC Trammell Revocable Trust $3,300,000
1815 Church Nashville 37203 5/13 Walton_1815 Church-Nashville LLC HG Hill Realty Co LLC $3,200,000
363 White Bridge Nashville 37209 4/8 Octane Partners Wbr LLC Spiva Family Partners $3,200,000
1429 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 1429 Cowan Part LLC $3,078,000
5000 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 6/22 Perkins Hermitage Investors LLC Five Thousand B LLC $3,000,000
633 Green, 3426 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 4/26 West Green Land Partners LLC West Green Land Partners LP $3,000,000
5959 River Nashville 37218 6/4 Figs Grotto LLC Rogers Barry; Rogers Julia $2,999,999
1432 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 1432 Cowan Part LLC $2,774,000
0 Hicks Nashville 37221 6/29 Dalamar Homes LLC Merko Invs LLC $2,750,000
5101 Kentucky Nashville 37209 6/25 Miller Rentals LLC Lohr Paul R III; Matthews Mary M $2,750,000
120 Airpark Center Nashville 37217 4/1 Airpark Property LLC Tsrp 10003 LLC; Turner Smsg LLC $2,715,000
2100 Dunn Nashville 37211 6/24 Tennessee Jed LLC Gagnier Group LLC $2,690,000
7642 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 6/3 TP Bellevue LLC Merrick And Central Road LLC $2,545,000
3855 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/22 Champion Car Wash LLC Lewis Bradford; Lewis Renee $2,500,000
7285 Stringfellow Nashville 37209 6/4 Pennington Austin B Hill Song Trust $2,500,000
801 Old Hickory Madison 37115 4/19 Allstar Properties TN GP Harris Glenn A; Harris Judith G $2,500,000
437 Enos Reed Nashville 37210 4/13 Penske Truck Leasing Co LP Westfall-Odell Motors Inc; Jebb Realty Co $2,500,000
6314 Hills Chapel, 6260 Nolensville Nashville 37211 6/22 Pigue Stephen D 6260 Nolensville Road LLC; Hassanzadeh Shohreh; Nazemi Mohammad $2,450,000
2002 12th Nashville 37204 5/5 12 Lives LLC Fourteen5 Inc $2,400,000
1110 48th Nashville 37209 6/1 Baba O Land Co GP 48th Avenue Part LLC $2,000,000
5915, 5917 Charlotte, 332 Lellyet Nashville 37209 6/17 Guerrier Dev LLC Page Mary Maxine Estate; Page Searcy B Jr; Page Terry L; Residuary Trust $2,000,000
1125 Visco Nashville 37210 5/17 Epsilon Realty Co Pellegrino Holdings LP $2,000,000
5605, 5607 Ohio Nashville 37209 4/5 Proctor Marble & Granite LLC Hashtag LLC $2,000,000
4511 Elkins Nashville 37209 5/11 4511 Elkins Avenue LLC Peatman James R; Peatman Vivica T $1,995,000
9606 Highway 96 Nashville 37221 6/22 Fauth Anne; Fauth Peter Ernest Karen F; Ernest Todd W $1,900,000
1107 17th Nashville 37212 6/7 Music Row Dev LLC Miller Rentals LLC $1,885,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 6/2 EGH Land Dev LLC Evergreen Hills GP $1,876,000
2129 Belcourt Nashville 37212 5/24 Neighborhood Holdings LLC Richmond Clifford O $1,850,000
145 Thompson Nashville 37211 6/18 Kim Young Ho 3Ls Properties Inc $1,835,000
Whites Creek Pike Nashville 37207 5/10 Allwaste Onsite LLC Coombs Harvey W $1,825,000
2609, 2611, 2613 Westwood Nashville 37204 5/11 IPA Partners LLC Carter Charles D $1,800,000
7305 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 6/15 Whites Creek RV LLC Clayton Hc Inc $1,750,000
2807 Biloxi Nashville 37204 6/14 Semanchik Adam Semanchik Lucy; Semanchik Lucy A $1,750,000
45 Music Nashville 37203 5/17 TN Donuts Realty LLC 45 Msw Partnership $1,675,000
701 Lafayette Nashville 37203 4/20 Circle South Lafayette LLC Smith Thomas Preston Estate $1,615,000
3021 Dickerson Nashville 37207 4/8 Lyova LLC Bernard Gary; Bernard Jacqueline; Bernard Gary R; Bernard Jacqueline R $1,600,000
2031 Richard Jones Nashville 37215 5/14 Family Trust; Harwell Coleman A II; Harwell Robert E Estate Reh Inv LLC $1,590,000
155 Lafayette Nashville 37210 5/28 TN Justice Properties Inc Corenswet Partners LP $1,574,500
1310, 1314, 1233 Lischey Nashville 37207 6/16 Lischey Avenue Part LLC Ringemann Amon $1,550,000
7978 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 6/2 Riddle Inv Services Trust No.2 Gm Enterprises LLC $1,525,000
1105 17th Nashville 37212 6/9 Music Row Dev LLC Jones Mary Loventhal $1,500,000
4803 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 4/9 Hdf Real Estate Holdings LLC Peach James L Sr; Peach Venetia K $1,475,000
113 Cumberland Madison 37115 6/23 MTA Acquisitions LLC Witzenburg Dennis L; Witzenburg Chatlotte E $1,400,000
1926 Hayes Nashville 37203 6/11 Shm Holdings LLC Gaw Jack L $1,400,000
5866, 5916 Pettus Antioch 37013 4/19 Real Estate Solutions Group LLC Green Trails LLC $1,365,000
1219 4th Nashville 37210 5/25 1219 4Th Ave South LLC Richey R Royce; Schrage Christy $1,325,000
2850 Lebanon Nashville 37214 6/11 Bowen House Ventures LLC Bowen Arthur Jr; Gardner David William; Gardner Denny Carol; Gardner Donna $1,310,000
4834 Drakes Branch Nashville 37218 6/24 SDH Nashville LLC Db Part LLC $1,306,000
8617 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 4/30 Stonemeade Stream Farm LLC Sutton Bret; Sutton Bret Charles $1,302,500
714, 716 Gallatin Nashville 37206 5/25 714 Gallatin Holdings LLC Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D $1,300,000
7300 Old Hickory Whites Creek 37189 4/28 Rabah Investment Properties LLC Pruitt John M $1,300,000
0 Hobson Antioch 37013 6/30 CRP/ECG Cane Ridge LLC Two Pikes LLC $1,280,000
1800 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/17 Wnr26-Rivergate LLC 1800 Gallatin Investors $1,250,000
2708 Old Elm Hill Nashville 37214 5/4 See Thru Dental Partners LLC 2708 Old Elm Hill Pike Trust $1,230,000
2331 Atrium Nashville 37214 6/15 Nashville Ha Owner LLC Fwref Nashville Airport LLC $1,221,029
1403 2nd Nashville 37208 6/15 Ffn2T LLC Curnutte Priscilla $1,200,000
1281 3rd Nashville 37210 5/18 Third Basemen LLC Bento Nashville II LLC $1,200,000
821 Shelby Nashville 37206 4/1 TN Voices For Children Inc 3Ls Properties Inc $1,150,000
1103 2nd Nashville 37210 6/24 Scalise Justin Thomas; Shields Angela Delight Cream City Dev LLC $1,100,000
1104 18th Nashville 37212 4/21 466 Crescent Investors I LLC Soltani Brothers GP $1,100,000
4319 Saundersville Old Hickory 37138 6/9 Guerrier Dev LLC Unity Of Music City Inc; Unity Church For Positive Living Inc $1,088,451
450 Professional Park Goodlttsvll 37072 6/4 Mathews Jeffrey W Rjc Properties LLC $1,085,000
123 11th Nashville 37206 4/26 Four Square Realty LLC Kent Jonathan M $1,085,000
7959 Poplar Creek Nashville 37221 5/18 Middle TN Properties LLC Bell Doris Jean Estate; Bell Joseph Keaton $1,030,000
1222 Gallatin Nashville 37206 6/21 Synergy Holdings LLC Hackney Kenneth Wayne Sr; Hackney Linda Darlene $1,020,000
3012 Gallatin Nashville 37216 4/8 Chana LLC HG Hill Realty Co LLC $1,000,000

