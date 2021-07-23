Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Stocks shake off a wobbly start and finish slightly higher

The Associated Press

Updated 3:28PM
Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory.

The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.2% Monday, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Strength in communications and energy companies outweighed weakness in other sectors.

Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy.

The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday. Bitcoin rose to $38,700.

