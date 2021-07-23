Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Tennessee museum to open Confederate bust to public

Updated 7:38AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee State Museum will soon allow the public to view the busts of three military leaders, including a former Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

On Friday, officials removed a Nathan Bedford Forrest bust that had been displayed inside the Tennessee Capitol since 1978. The busts of Union Navy Adm. David Farragut and U.S. Navy Adm. Albert Gleaves also were moved.

According to Gov. Bill Lee's office, the busts will be on display and available to be viewed at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville starting Tuesday.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune before the Civil War as a Memphis slave trader and plantation owner. Later, he was a leader of the Klan as it terrorized Black people, reversing Reconstruction efforts and restoring white power in the South.

It's unknown what exact details will be posted about Forrest.

