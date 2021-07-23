Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Wall Street closes a tumultuous week with more record highs

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street notched more record highs on Friday, ending the week on a strong note after opening it with a stumble.

The S&P 500 rose 1%. It was the fourth straight gain for the index following a sell-off Monday brought on by a flare-up in worries about an upturn in coronavirus infections, particularly those of the more contagious delta variant.

Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic life.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.28%.

