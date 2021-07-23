Tennessee panel picks 3 options to fill judicial vacancy

VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee panel has sent Gov. Bill Lee three options to fill a judicial vacancy that covers five counties.

A news release says the candidates for the 25th Judicial District circuit court opening are James Walter Freeland Jr., Rachel J. Jackson and Anthony Blake Neill.

The district includes Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton counties.

Freeland is an assistant district attorney from Mason. Jackson is a probate and juvenile court judge from Lauderdale County. Neill is a partner at a law firm and is from Somerville.

This vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Joe H. Walker III on July 2.