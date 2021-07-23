Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

TVA launches web series to promote electric vehicles

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is launching a five-episode web series to promote electric vehicles, according to a news release from the utility.

The series is called "In Charge: Life with an Electric Vehicle!" In episode one, country music singer Kelleigh Bannen joins host Raven Hernandez to find out how far they can go on one charge, learn about the availability and capabilities of different charging stations and discover how much money electric vehicles owners can save on fuel and maintenance. The episode features the all-electric Nissan Leaf, which is manufactured in Middle Tennessee.

A new video will be released every two weeks. Filming locations include Nashville, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Knoxville and Bristol. The videos are available on TVA's EnergyRight channel on YouTube.

