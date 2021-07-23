Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Indexes inch higher on Wall Street, preserving weekly gains

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week.

The S&P 500 emerged from a midday slump to end with a gain of 0.2% Thursday. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the index higher.

The Nasdaq added 0.4% while a measure of small-company stocks lost 1.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a gain of 0.1%.

Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0