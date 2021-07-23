Indexes inch higher on Wall Street, preserving weekly gains

VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week.

The S&P 500 emerged from a midday slump to end with a gain of 0.2% Thursday. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the index higher.

The Nasdaq added 0.4% while a measure of small-company stocks lost 1.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a gain of 0.1%.

Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.