Tennessee to add electric car charging in state parks

VOL. 45 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 23, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say they are partnering on an initiative to add electric vehicle charging stations at state parks.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says it will team up with electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company Rivian on the project that seeks to add charging stations at all 56 state parks.

The plan is for Rivian to begin site surveys and engineering this summer, with installation beginning as early as fall and stretching into March 2022.

Charging will initially be free for drivers. Any future costs for drivers will depend on systemwide use to recover electricity costs.

Rivian will provide utility upgrades for charger installation at no cost to taxpayers and will cover network access fees, equipment service and maintenance for 10 years.